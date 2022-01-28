$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Loan Arranger
1-800-403-3225
2010 GMC Sierra
2010 GMC Sierra
Location
The Loan Arranger
91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4
1-800-403-3225
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8172256
- Stock #: 23993A
- VIN: 3GTRUKEA4AG250297
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
100% approval based on income and ability to pay. O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required.
Vehicle Features
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
CUP HOLDERS
Power Steering
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
tilt steering
Cloth Upholstery
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Loan Arranger
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
The Loan Arranger
Barrie
91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4