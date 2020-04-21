Menu
2010 Honda Civic

Sdn DX-G

2010 Honda Civic

Sdn DX-G

Location

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

$6,700

+ taxes & licensing

  • 144,956KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4885776
  • VIN: 2HGFA1F41AH041243
Exterior Colour
Polished Metal Metallic (Gray)
Interior Colour
Grey (GR)
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

!!New arrival!!Certified!!! 2010 Honda civic auto transmission, very well maintained, drives amazing, fully loaded, A/C, power windows,power locks, , and more. CONDITION MATTERS !!

CARFAX IS PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE WE SELL!


GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, FINANCING AVAILABLE FROM 3.9%

BUY IT CERTIFIED FOR ONLY - $6700 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE. ALSO WE WILL INCLUDE 2 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY IN THE PRICE!!

COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER

Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341

WWW.SWCARSALES.CA TO SEE OTHER INVENTORY

Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • 1.8L SOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
  • Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Safety
  • Side Curtain Airbags
  • Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes
  • 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
  • Child-proof rear door locks
  • 3-point seat belts w/front pretensioners
Convenience
  • Front Cup Holders
  • Front & Rear Floor Mats
  • Remote fuel filler door release
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Power Options
  • Pwr windows
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • 12V pwr outlet
  • Folding pwr mirrors
Seating
  • Rear seat heater ducts
Security
  • Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Suspension
  • Control-link MacPherson strut front suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Integrated glass antenna
Comfort
  • Air conditioning w/air filtration system
Additional Features
  • Front & rear stabilizer bars
  • Tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
  • Front splash guards
  • Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH)
  • Rear decklid spoiler
  • Maintenance Minder system
  • P195/65R15 all-season tires
  • 2-speed intermittent windshield wipers
  • Front & rear door pockets
  • Reactive-link double wishbone rear suspension
  • Fold-down rear seatback
  • Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
  • 15" lightweight aluminum wheels
  • Multi-functional centre console -inc: armrest, storage
  • Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags
  • Instrument panel -inc: digital odometer, digital trip meter
  • 5-speed automatic transmission w/lock-up torque converter, grade logic control
  • Cloth reclining front bucket seats -inc: driver seat manual height adjustment, active head restraints
  • 160-watt AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: (4) speakers, MP3/WMA playback, anti-theft feature, aux input jack in console

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

