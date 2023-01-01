2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

$6,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 7 , 4 2 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9614344

9614344 Stock #: X1029AXZ

X1029AXZ VIN: 5NMSHDAG8AH405898

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 147,425 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.