2010 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
250,852KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1J4BA5H10AL220622
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Dark slate gray/medium slate gray
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 250,852 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Sport Utility Vehicles, 4WD 4dr Sahara, 6-Speed Manual, Gas V6 3.8L/231
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Sirius satellite radio w/1-year subscription
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.21 Axle Ratio
ANTI-SPIN REAR DIFFERENTIAL
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Running Boards/Side Steps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Convertible Hardtop
BLACK
Targa Roof
6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION (STD)
Conventional Spare Tire
P255/70R18 ON/OFF ROAD OWL TIRES (STD)
3.8L SMPI V6 ENGINE (STD)
DARK SLATE GRAY/MEDIUM SLATE GRAY CLOTH SEATS
DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Freedom Top 3-piece hardtop easy-folding soft top in matching colour
6X7 ORDER CODE
23G SAHARA CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.8L V6 engine 6-speed manual trans
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
