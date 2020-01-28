Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

$6,200

+ taxes & licensing

  • 154,933KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4585047
  • VIN: JM1BL1SF7A1221467
Exterior Colour
Aluminum Metallic Mica (Silver)
Interior Colour
Black (BS9)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
CERTIFIED. Gorgeous and very clean 2010 Mazda 3 GX auto transmission, very well maintained, drives amazing, fully loaded, A/C, power windows,power locks, CONDITION MATTERS !

CARFAX IS PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE WE SELL!

FINANCING FROM 3.9% AVAILABLE!! ASK STORE FOR DETAILS!!

Selling price fully Certified $6200 + HST

EXTENDED WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE UP TO 3 YEARS WITH $5000 PER CLAIM.

COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.

?OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER .

Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341

WWW.SWCARSALES.CA TO SEE OTHER INVENTORY
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Day/night rearview mirror
  • Illuminated glove compartment
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Convenience
  • Map Lights
  • Halogen Headlamps
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • Temporary spare tire
  • Front door storage pockets w/bottle holders
  • (2) coat hooks
  • Rear centre armrest w/(2) cupholders
  • Centre console w/lid
  • Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Custom fitted front/rear floor mats
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • (2) 12V pwr outlets
  • Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch down feature & driver side illuminated switch
Safety
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Front side-impact air bags
  • Integrated child seat anchor brackets
  • Side-impact door beams
  • All seating position 3-point seat belts
Trim
  • Body-colour door handles
  • Moulded cloth door trim
  • Black grille w/plated grille bar
Security
  • Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system
Exterior
  • P205/55R16 all-season tires
Suspension
  • Front independent strut suspension w/coil springs
Seating
  • Front bucket seats w/active headrests
  • 60/40 split-folding rear seats w/adjustable headrests -inc: lock function
Additional Features
  • Internal Trunk Release
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • Rear heater ducts
  • Ignition key illumination
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front ventilated & rear solid pwr disc brakes
  • Dual front cupholders
  • (3) passenger assist handles
  • passenger side seatback pocket
  • aux input jack
  • Front/rear side curtain air bags
  • Driver/passenger sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
  • 16" steel wheels w/full wheel covers
  • Body-colour pwr mirrors
  • Exterior temperature gauge
  • Rear door bottle holders
  • Trunk/cargo light
  • Anti-lock brake system -inc: electronic brake-force distribution
  • Driver & front passenger air bags w/passenger sensor
  • Whiplash-reducing adjustable front seat head restraints
  • Rear independent multi-link suspension w/coil springs
  • 2.0L DOHC 16-valve I4 engine
  • Height-adjustable front seat belts w/pretensioners, force limiters
  • Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, check engine, low washer fluid, low fuel level, door ajar, airbags
  • AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: (4) speakers, MP3 capability
  • 5-speed automatic transmission w/sport mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

