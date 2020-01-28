2010 Mazda MAZDA3

CERTIFIED. Gorgeous and very clean 2010 Mazda 3 GX auto transmission, very well maintained, drives amazing, fully loaded, A/C, power windows,power locks, CONDITION MATTERS !
Selling price fully Certified $6200 + HST
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Illuminated Entry
- Day/night rearview mirror
- Illuminated glove compartment
- Powertrain
-
- Convenience
-
- Map Lights
- Halogen Headlamps
- Variable intermittent windshield wipers
- Temporary spare tire
- Front door storage pockets w/bottle holders
- (2) coat hooks
- Rear centre armrest w/(2) cupholders
- Centre console w/lid
- Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
- Custom fitted front/rear floor mats
- Windows
-
- Power Options
-
- Pwr rack & pinion steering
- (2) 12V pwr outlets
- Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch down feature & driver side illuminated switch
- Safety
-
- Child safety rear door locks
- Front side-impact air bags
- Integrated child seat anchor brackets
- Side-impact door beams
- All seating position 3-point seat belts
- Trim
-
- Body-colour door handles
- Moulded cloth door trim
- Black grille w/plated grille bar
- Security
-
- Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system
- Exterior
-
- P205/55R16 all-season tires
- Suspension
-
- Front independent strut suspension w/coil springs
- Seating
-
- Front bucket seats w/active headrests
- 60/40 split-folding rear seats w/adjustable headrests -inc: lock function
- Additional Features
-
- Internal Trunk Release
- Front/rear stabilizer bars
- Rear heater ducts
- Ignition key illumination
- Driver foot rest
- Front ventilated & rear solid pwr disc brakes
- Dual front cupholders
- (3) passenger assist handles
- passenger side seatback pocket
- aux input jack
- Front/rear side curtain air bags
- Driver/passenger sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
- 16" steel wheels w/full wheel covers
- Body-colour pwr mirrors
- Exterior temperature gauge
- Rear door bottle holders
- Trunk/cargo light
- Anti-lock brake system -inc: electronic brake-force distribution
- Driver & front passenger air bags w/passenger sensor
- Whiplash-reducing adjustable front seat head restraints
- Rear independent multi-link suspension w/coil springs
- 2.0L DOHC 16-valve I4 engine
- Height-adjustable front seat belts w/pretensioners, force limiters
- Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, check engine, low washer fluid, low fuel level, door ajar, airbags
- AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: (4) speakers, MP3 capability
- 5-speed automatic transmission w/sport mode
