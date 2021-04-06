Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mercedes-Benz C 300

172,470 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Loan Arranger

1-800-403-3225

Contact Seller
2010 Mercedes-Benz C 300

2010 Mercedes-Benz C 300

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mercedes-Benz C 300

Location

The Loan Arranger

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

1-800-403-3225

  1. 6882849
  2. 6882849
  3. 6882849
  4. 6882849
  5. 6882849
  6. 6882849
  7. 6882849
  8. 6882849
  9. 6882849
  10. 6882849
  11. 6882849
  12. 6882849
  13. 6882849
  14. 6882849
  15. 6882849
  16. 6882849
  17. 6882849
  18. 6882849
  19. 6882849
  20. 6882849
  21. 6882849
  22. 6882849
  23. 6882849
  24. 6882849
  25. 6882849
  26. 6882849
  27. 6882849
  28. 6882849
  29. 6882849
  30. 6882849
  31. 6882849
  32. 6882849
  33. 6882849
  34. 6882849
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

172,470KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6882849
  • Stock #: E23200A
  • VIN: WDDGF8BB3AF424898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # E23200A
  • Mileage 172,470 KM

Vehicle Description

100% APPROVAL
EVERYBODY is 100% APPROVED At
THE LOAN ARRANGER
You find a Car, Truck, Bike or RV on KiJiJi and we will finance it.
Selling your car? We will finance the buyer!
You find it we will finance it!!!


Call now 1 855 364 5626
Select 1 for our Toronto Location
Select 2 for our Barrie Location
Select 3 for our Oshawa Location
Select 4 for our Cambridge Location

O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required. 100% approval based on income and ability to pay 100% approval based on income and ability to pay. O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
CUP HOLDERS
Interval wipers
Front Wheel Drive
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
mp3 ready

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Loan Arranger

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
 39,771 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Mitsubishi Lancer
 146,411 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Honda CR-V
 209,623 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Loan Arranger

The Loan Arranger

The Loan Arranger

Barrie

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

Call Dealer

1-800-403-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-403-3225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory