2010 Nissan Rogue

170,000 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Car Central

647-618-4646

2010 Nissan Rogue

AS-IS|AWD|TOW HITCH|AUX

2010 Nissan Rogue

Location

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

170,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8656255
  • Stock #: 1270
  • VIN: JN8AS5MV0AW125312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE - These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety - Sold as is without warranty - What you see is what you pay plus tax - Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
Sold As Is
Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Keyless Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

647-618-4646

