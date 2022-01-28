2010 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 0 9 , 8 5 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8172247

8172247 Stock #: 23928A

23928A VIN: 1D7RV1GT8AS203051

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 209,850 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Interval wipers Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls CUP HOLDERS Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Mechanical Power Steering Safety 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features mp3 ready

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.