2010 Volkswagen Golf

163,248 KM

Details Description Features

$6,988

+ tax & licensing
$6,988

+ taxes & licensing

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

705-721-1341

2010 Volkswagen Golf

2010 Volkswagen Golf

2.5L

2010 Volkswagen Golf

2.5L

Location

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

$6,988

+ taxes & licensing

163,248KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5894238
  • Stock #: 1840
  • VIN: WVWDA7AJ6AW093667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 1840
  • Mileage 163,248 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED!! 2010 VOLKSWAGEN GOLF automatic transmission, very well maintained, drives amazing, 2 year or 24,000km a-protect bronze power-train wannty incl,
Feature's include:
Sunroof, Cruise control, Bluetooth, Tilt/ Telescopic steering wheel, A/C, Aux input, Power windows, Power locks, and more . CONDITION MATTERS.

CARFAX IS PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE WE SELL!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FROM 3.99% ASK STORED FOR DETAILS.

BUY IT FOR ONLY - $6.988 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. CERTIFIED, AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE. ALSO WE WILL INCLUDE 2 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY IN THE PRICE!!

COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.

?OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER ?

Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341

WWW.SWCARSALES.CA TO SEE OTHER INVENTORY

To test drive the car please visit us aT 642A Dunlop st West, Barrie

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Front Floor Mats
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Variable intermittent front wipers
AM/FM Radio
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Steel Wheels
rear air conditioning
Automatic climate control
Cargo Area Light
Adjustable front headrests
Air filtration
rear window defogger
Cloth Upholstery
4-Wheel ABS
Rear Stabilizer Bar
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
Front Reading Lights
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
engine oil
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
2-stage unlocking doors
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
CENTER 3-POINT REAR SEATBELTS
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
LED REAR CENTER TAILLIGHTS
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
LAMP FAILURE
COOLANT WARNIN
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
8 TOTAL SPEAKERS
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
3 REAR HEADRESTS
REMOVABLE VALET ADDITIONAL KEY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Smart Wheels Auto Centre

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

