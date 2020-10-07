2010 Volkswagen Golf

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front side airbags Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control Front Floor Mats External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Variable intermittent front wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Steel Wheels Comfort rear air conditioning Automatic climate control Cargo Area Light Adjustable front headrests Air filtration Windows rear window defogger Trim Cloth Upholstery

Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS Rear Stabilizer Bar low fuel Front stabilizer bar Front Reading Lights Front cupholders Braking Assist Dual Tip Exhaust Heated Side Mirrors engine oil Front Seatbelt Pretensioners Electronic brakeforce distribution Impact Absorbing Bumpers 2-stage unlocking doors 1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL CENTER 3-POINT REAR SEATBELTS DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS TACHOMETER GAUGE DOOR POCKETS STORAGE LED REAR CENTER TAILLIGHTS SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES 12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S) FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD LAMP FAILURE COOLANT WARNIN DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS 8 TOTAL SPEAKERS HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS 3 REAR HEADRESTS REMOVABLE VALET ADDITIONAL KEY

