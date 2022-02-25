$11,495+ tax & licensing
2011 BMW 3 Series
328i xDrive Classic Edition
Location
Ed's Auto Mart
570 Yonge St., Barrie, ON L4N 4E4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8281203
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 147,375 KM
Vehicle Description
Our family owned and operated dealership, located in Barrie, Ontario, specializes in Quality used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs. We provide a CarFax or UCDA vehicle history report outlining accident history or liens. Your safety is our number one priority. With that in mind, our vehicles come fully certified by Pro-Tech Tire & Auto – with over 54 years of experience. Contact us today to schedule a private viewing or test drive.
Vehicle Features
