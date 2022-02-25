Menu
2011 BMW 3 Series

147,375 KM

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
328i xDrive Classic Edition

328i xDrive Classic Edition

Ed's Auto Mart

570 Yonge St., Barrie, ON L4N 4E4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

147,375KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8281203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,375 KM

Vehicle Description

Our family owned and operated dealership, located in Barrie, Ontario, specializes in Quality used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs. We provide a CarFax or UCDA vehicle history report outlining accident history or liens. Your safety is our number one priority. With that in mind, our vehicles come fully certified by Pro-Tech Tire & Auto – with over 54 years of experience. Contact us today to schedule a private viewing or test drive.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Ed's Auto Mart

Ed's Auto Mart

570 Yonge St., Barrie, ON L4N 4E4

