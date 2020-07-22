Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Buick Enclave

180,725 KM

Details Description Features

$9,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

Canada's Motors Place

705-728-2277

Contact Seller
2011 Buick Enclave

2011 Buick Enclave

CXL-2 | | REV CAM | NAVI | SUN-MOON ROOF | 7 PSSNG

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Buick Enclave

CXL-2 | | REV CAM | NAVI | SUN-MOON ROOF | 7 PSSNG

Location

Canada's Motors Place

306 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

705-728-2277

  1. 5387648
  2. 5387648
  3. 5387648
  4. 5387648
  5. 5387648
  6. 5387648
  7. 5387648
  8. 5387648
  9. 5387648
  10. 5387648
  11. 5387648
  12. 5387648
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5387648
  • Stock #: 1498
  • VIN: 5GAKRCED0BJ367295

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

180,725KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1498
  • Mileage 180,725 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 BUICK ENCLAVE CX-L2 w/ only 180,725km !!!! 3.6L V6 ENGINE *** 7 PASSENGER *** GORGEOUS !!!! BACK UP CAMERA | MEDIA CENTRE | HEATED & COOL SEATS | LEATHER | NAVIGATION | PARKING SENSORS | POWER EVERYTHING | WOOD GRAIN TRIM | BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM plus MORE !!!! What else can you ask for ?!!! How about a GREAT DEAL !!!! BOOK YOUR DRIVE TODAY and let us know if we are not the lowest prices in Ontario :))) We are Canada's Motors Place. CALL NOW 1-705-728-2277 *** FINANCING AVAILABLE

***Certification available for $649. If not certified the vehicle is considered unfit - Not drivable, Not Certified.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Front Floor Mats
Remote Engine Start
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Intermittent rear wiper
Intermittent front wipers
External temperature display
AM/FM Radio
Compass
Trip Computer
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
Leather upholstery
rear window defogger
Rear Privacy Glass
Automatic climate control
Heated Passenger Seat
Adjustable front headrests
Dual front air conditioning zones
Heated Driver Seat
4-Wheel ABS
Retained Accessory Power
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
Front Reading Lights
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Leather steering wheel trim
Dual Tip Exhaust
engine oil
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Rearview monitor
Hands Free Phone
3.16 Axle Ratio
3-point front seatbelts
Cargo Area Floor Mat
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Rear Headphone Jacks
10 total speakers
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
2-stage unlocking doors
Phone antenna
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
LAMP FAILURE
COOLANT WARNIN
GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRANSMITTER
2 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
2.90 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
3-POINT THIRD ROW SEATBELTS
ONSTAR SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
BOSE PREMIUM BRAND
MP3 AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
FIXED REAR HEADRESTS
0.8 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
16.1 STEERING RATIO
2 THIRD ROW HEADRESTS
SINGLE REAR AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
LUMBAR PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
SINGLE THIRD ROW AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
REAR SOLAR-TINTED GLASS
SPLIT THIRD ROW SEAT FOLDING

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada's Motors Place

2010 Nissan Versa AL...
 146,738 KM
$4,888 + tax & lic
2011 Chrysler Town &...
 227,447 KM
$5,988 + tax & lic
2010 Mitsubishi Outl...
 182,291 KM
$5,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Canada's Motors Place

Canada's Motors Place

Canada's Motors Place

306 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

Call Dealer

705-728-XXXX

(click to show)

705-728-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory