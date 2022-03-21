Menu
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

101,210 KM

Details Features

$16,395

+ tax & licensing
Ed's Auto Mart

705-725-8696

4DR WGN

Location

570 Yonge St., Barrie, ON L4N 4E4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

101,210KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8745050
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DG4BR624936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 101,210 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

