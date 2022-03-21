2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,395 + taxes & licensing 1 0 1 , 2 1 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8745050

8745050 VIN: 2D4RN4DG4BR624936

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 101,210 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag

