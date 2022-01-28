Menu
2011 Ford F-150

215,309 KM

Details Features

$11,000

+ tax & licensing
$11,000

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

2011 Ford F-150

2011 Ford F-150

XLT

2011 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

$11,000

+ taxes & licensing

215,309KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8258676
  • Stock #: 7257AXZ
  • VIN: 1FTFX1ET5BKD63769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 7257AXZ
  • Mileage 215,309 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

