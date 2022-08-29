$5,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Barrie Ford
705-737-2313
2011 Ford Fiesta
2011 Ford Fiesta
SES INCOMING UNIT | ALLOYS | HEATED SEATS | LEATHER
Location
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
705-737-2313
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
179,363KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9214636
- Stock #: 7529AZ
- VIN: 3FADP4FJ9BM150103
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 7529AZ
- Mileage 179,363 KM
Vehicle Description
AS-IS SPECIAL. YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE!!!
SES FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Powershift 1.6L I4 Ti-VCT
| ** As-Traded Special You Certify You Save **, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, AM/FM Stereo/Single CD/MP3 Capable, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Barrie Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7