2011 Ford Fiesta

179,363 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

SES INCOMING UNIT | ALLOYS | HEATED SEATS | LEATHER

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

179,363KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9214636
  • Stock #: 7529AZ
  • VIN: 3FADP4FJ9BM150103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 7529AZ
  • Mileage 179,363 KM

Vehicle Description

INCOMING UNIT. VEHICLE HAS NOT ARRIVED ON OUR LOT YET.


AS-IS SPECIAL. YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE!!!


SES FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Powershift 1.6L I4 Ti-VCT


| ** As-Traded Special You Certify You Save **, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, AM/FM Stereo/Single CD/MP3 Capable, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

