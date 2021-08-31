Menu
2011 Ford Fusion

46,940 KM

$9,988

+ tax & licensing
Bayfield Auto Sales

705-739-9100

SE **Remote Start/Power Seat/Only 46k!!**

Location

Bayfield Auto Sales

119 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B2

705-739-9100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

46,940KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8040013
  • Stock #: 3365
  • VIN: 3FAHP0HA2BR163365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,940 KM

Vehicle Description

**Own it with $0 down for only $59/week including tax!!** That's not a typo, only 46,900 actual kilometres on this senior owned, Carfax Verified accident-free 2011 Fusion! Sold fully certified with a 1 year unlimited kilometre powertrain warranty! Equipped with a fuel efficient 2.5L 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, power windows, locks and mirrors, remote entry, remote start, power driver's seat, air conditioning, bluetooth, etc, etc. **No Hidden fees, just add the HST and licensing** Warranty is $3,000 per claim, $150 deductible. Payment based on 54 month term at 8.99% on approved credit.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Wheel Covers

