2011 Ford Fusion

+ taxes & licensing
705-739-9100
119 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B2
705-739-9100
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
**Own it with $0 down for only $59/week including tax!!** That's not a typo, only 46,900 actual kilometres on this senior owned, Carfax Verified accident-free 2011 Fusion! Sold fully certified with a 1 year unlimited kilometre powertrain warranty! Equipped with a fuel efficient 2.5L 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, power windows, locks and mirrors, remote entry, remote start, power driver's seat, air conditioning, bluetooth, etc, etc. **No Hidden fees, just add the HST and licensing** Warranty is $3,000 per claim, $150 deductible. Payment based on 54 month term at 8.99% on approved credit.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
119 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B2