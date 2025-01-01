Menu
2011 Ford Mustang GT 2D Convertible 5.0L V8 Ti-VCT 32V 6-Speed Manual RWD. Sterling Gray Metallic. 73,121 KM. $29,887 + taxes & licensing. This vehicle is certified. You can trust that each certified vehicle goes through a 100 point inspection by our factory trained master technicians. Our requirements exceed the provincial regulations of safety standards. You will receive a complimentary CarFax report showing vehicle history.

2011 Ford Mustang

73,121 KM

$29,887

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford Mustang

GT

12981808

2011 Ford Mustang

GT

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

$29,887

+ taxes & licensing

Used
73,121KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1ZVBP8FF3B5161797

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 73,121 KM

Vehicle Description

5.0L V8 Ti-VCT 32V.Sterling Gray Metallic 2011 Ford Mustang GT 2D Convertible 5.0L V8 Ti-VCT 32V 6-Speed Manual RWDThis vehicle is certified. You can trust that each certified vehicle goes through a 100 point inspection by our factory trained master technicians. Our requirements exceed the provincial regulations of safety standards. You will receive a complimentary CarFax report showing vehicle history. Thank you for choosing Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, the easy car buying experience - where it's all about you! Come visit our huge 50 car indoor showroom, and see the hundreds of vehicles we have both on and offsite. We are located right in the heart of Barrie, on Dunlop St W, just off of Highway 400. - 395 Dunlop St W, Barrie, ON.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
Call Dealer

705-702-XXXX

(click to show)

705-702-5069

$29,887

+ taxes & licensing>

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-702-5069

2011 Ford Mustang