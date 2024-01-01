Menu
2011 Ford Transit Connect

275,183 KM

2011 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

2011 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

275,183KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN NM0LS7DN5BT055371

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 7839Z
  • Mileage 275,183 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Safety

ABS Brakes

Additional Features

4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

2011 Ford Transit Connect