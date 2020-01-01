2011 GMC Sierra 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

THE SIERRA HAS HEATED LEATHER SEATS!! THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Stability Control

Onstar

Trailer brake controller

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Split Bench Seat

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Bug Deflector

Running Boards

Trailer Hitch

Chrome Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Included Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Hard Tonneau cover

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.