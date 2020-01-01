Menu
2011 GMC Sierra 1500

SL Nevada Edition WITH HEATED LEATHER SEATS!!

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

SL Nevada Edition WITH HEATED LEATHER SEATS!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 187,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4511676
  • Stock #: 2224E
  • VIN: 1GTR2UEA5BZ316163
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

THE SIERRA HAS HEATED LEATHER SEATS!! THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Onstar
  • Trailer brake controller
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Bug Deflector
  • Running Boards
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Chrome Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Hard Tonneau cover
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

705-627-0123

