2011 Honda Odyssey

208,886 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Loan Arranger

1-800-403-3225

2011 Honda Odyssey

2011 Honda Odyssey

2011 Honda Odyssey

The Loan Arranger

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

1-800-403-3225

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

208,886KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10091340
  • Stock #: 25030A
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H60BB502581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 208,886 KM

Vehicle Description

100% approval based on income and ability to pay. O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interval wipers

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
CUP HOLDERS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Leather Seats

Safety

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Comfort

Dual Climate Controls

Additional Features

BACK UP CAMERA
mp3 ready

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Loan Arranger

The Loan Arranger

Barrie

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

1-800-403-3225

