This vehicle is certified. You can trust that each certified vehicle goes through a 150-point inspection by our factory-trained master technicians. Our requirements exceed the provincial regulations of safety standards.With every detail disclosed and every standard met, confidence comes standard.Verified Vehicle History: CarFAX and UCDA reports included.Certified & Serviced: Oil, filters, and wipers replaced before delivery.Warranty You Can Trust: Up to 8 years or 200,000 KM of coverage.Finance Made Simple: Competitive rates for all credit profiles.Easy Exchange Program: Return within 7 days or 500 KM.Thank you for choosing Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, where the easy car-buying experience is all about you! Visit our expansive 50-car indoor showroom and view the hundreds of vehicles available, both on-site and off-site. We are located right in the heart of Barrie, on Dunlop St W, just off of Highway 400. - 395 Dunlop St W, Barrie, ON.We pay cash for cars, even if you dont buy one from us! Talk to Tom, our Pre-owned Manager, today!Black Clearcoat 2011 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4D Sport Utility 3.8L V6 SMPI 4-Speed Automatic VLP 4WDWe utilize real-time third-party software to price our vehicles, ensuring they align with the daily average market price. For that reason, our vehicles are priced competitively.We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available onsite, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.

2011 Jeep Wrangler

156,913 KM

$19,987

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon

2011 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

$19,987

+ taxes & licensing

Used
156,913KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1J4BA6H12BL582474

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Interior
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 156,913 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Sirius satellite radio w/1-year subscription

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
BLACK
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
BLACK INTERIOR CLOTH SEATS
3.8L SMPI V6 ENGINE (STD)
6X7 ORDER CODE
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: UConnect hands-free communication w/voice command remote USB port vehicle info centre
4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: tip start hill descent control transmission skid plate
24R RUBICON CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.8L V6 engine 4-speed auto trans
DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: easy-folding soft top Freedom Top 3-piece hardtop
LT255/75R17 OFF ROAD BSW TIRES (STD)
AIR CONDITIONING W/AUTOMATIC TEMP CONTROL -inc: air filtration
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: class II receiver hitch trailer sway damping 4-pin trailer tow wiring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$19,987

+ taxes & licensing>

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-702-5069

2011 Jeep Wrangler