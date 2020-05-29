Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,487

+ taxes & licensing

Car Central

647-618-4646

Contact Seller
2011 Jeep Wrangler

2011 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara | 4x4 | MANUAL | 2 TOPS |

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara | 4x4 | MANUAL | 2 TOPS |

Location

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

647-618-4646

  1. 5048169
  2. 5048169
  3. 5048169
  4. 5048169
  5. 5048169
  6. 5048169
  7. 5048169
  8. 5048169
  9. 5048169
  10. 5048169
  11. 5048169
  12. 5048169
  13. 5048169
  14. 5048169
  15. 5048169
  16. 5048169
  17. 5048169
  18. 5048169
  19. 5048169
  20. 5048169
  21. 5048169
  22. 5048169
  23. 5048169
  24. 5048169
Contact Seller

$17,487

+ taxes & licensing

  • 216,840KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5048169
  • Stock #: 635422
  • VIN: 1J4BA5H15BL635422
Exterior Colour
White
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder

VERY WELL MAINTAINED 1-OWNER WRANGLER WITH NO ACCIDENTS! TASTEFUL UPGRADES! MUD TIRES! COLOR MATCHED HARDTOP! ADDITIONAL SIDE STEPS, A/C, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OUTLET AND MUCH MORE!
Location: 290 Yonge Street, Barrie, L4N 4C7, ON (OFF ESSA ROAD ON HIGHWAY 400) Please call us at 647-618-4646!
OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK! MONDAY-FRIDAY 10AM-8PM, SATURDAY 10AM-6PM, SUNDAY 12PM-5-PM. ------------We appreciate you for considering CAR CENTRAL! ----------------We process all applications with any type of credit! $0 DOWN PAYMENT AT 4.99 % O.A.C!!------------------------ GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT all welcome!---------------CREDIT BUILDING PROGRAM AVAILABLE!------------------------All of our vehicles go through a pre-inspection before being advertised to make sure you get a quality vehicle.---------------------------- Exceptional customer service has been and always will be our top priority because here at Car Central your satisfaction is our success. -------------------------------We love trade-ins! Drive in and we will be happy to appraise your vehicle and give you top dollars.--------------------- For peace of mind we also have a variety of warranty options and gap insurance.------------------- All vehicles can be certified for $699! If not, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable not e-tested and not certified. --------------Please call us at 647-618-4646 for more information!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Central

2013 Ford Edge Limit...
 148,000 KM
$14,487 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Murano L...
 116,222 KM
$13,487 + tax & lic
2005 Ford Freestar S...
 268,451 KM
$1,487 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Car Central

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

Call Dealer

647-618-XXXX

(click to show)

647-618-4646

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory