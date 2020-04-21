Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Kia Sportage

"

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Kia Sportage

"

Location

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

  1. 4893696
  2. 4893696
  3. 4893696
Contact Seller

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 178,448KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4893696
  • Stock #: 1603
  • VIN: KNDPB3A20B7129537
Exterior Colour
"
Interior Colour
"
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder

!!New arrival!!Certified!!! Gorgeous and clean 2011 Kia sportage 6 spd manual , very well maintained, drives amazing, fully loaded,, A/C, power windows,power locks, and more. CONDITION MATTERS !!

CARFAX IS PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE WE SELL!


GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, FINANCING AVAILABLE FROM 3.9%

BUY IT CERTIFIED FOR ONLY - $5900 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE. ALSO WE WILL INCLUDE 2 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY IN THE PRICE!!

COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER

Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341

WWW.SWCARSALES.CA TO SEE OTHER INVENTORY

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • 3-point rear seatbelts
  • Front side curtain airbags
  • Dual front airbags
  • Front side airbags
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Front air conditioning
  • Adjustable front headrests
  • Manual day/night rearview mirror
  • Front overhead console
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Trim
  • Cloth Upholstery
Additional Features
  • 4-Wheel ABS
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Front cupholders
  • Adjustable rear headrests
  • Exterior entry lights
  • Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • 3-point front seatbelts
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Variable intermittent rear wiper
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Hill holder control
  • 1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
  • BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
  • DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
  • FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
  • INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
  • LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
  • OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
  • POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
  • SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS
  • TACHOMETER GAUGE
  • 12V POWER OUTLET(S)
  • CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
  • LED REAR CENTER TAILLIGHTS
  • LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
  • SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
  • MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
  • RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
  • ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
  • AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
  • FUEL FILLER DOOR RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
  • METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
  • MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
  • REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
  • VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
  • DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
  • HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
  • SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM
  • USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
  • 4 TOTAL SPEAKERS
  • FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
  • FRONT SKID PLATE(S)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Smart Wheels Auto Centre

2014 Chevrolet Silve...
 184,056 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Civic Sdn...
 144,956 KM
$6,700 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 Rebel
 166,913 KM
$27,800 + tax & lic
Smart Wheels Auto Centre

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

705-721-XXXX

(click to show)

705-721-1341

Send A Message