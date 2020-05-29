2011 Mazda CX-7

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Child Safety Door Locks

3-point rear seatbelts

Front side curtain airbags

Dual front airbags

Front crumple zones

Front side airbags Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

Front Floor Mats

Intermittent rear wiper

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Variable intermittent front wipers Power Options Power Steering

Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Trip Computer Exterior Alloy Wheels

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Halogen Headlights Windows rear window defogger

Rear Privacy Glass Trim Cloth Upholstery

Leather shift knob trim Comfort Front air conditioning

Adjustable front headrests

Air filtration

Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS

Rear Stabilizer Bar

low fuel

Front stabilizer bar

Front cupholders

Braking Assist

Leather steering wheel trim

Adjustable rear headrests

engine oil

Front Seatbelt Pretensioners

speed sensitive volume control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Front power windows

3-point front seatbelts

Safety brake pedal system

Locking center console

Multi-function display

Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor

2-stage unlocking doors

3.86 Axle Ratio

ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM

BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK

CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL

DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS

FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW

FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS

INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION

LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS

LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS

OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION

ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER

SECOND ROW REAR VENTS

SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS

TACHOMETER GAUGE

1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH

2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS

BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT

DOOR POCKETS STORAGE

FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR

SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES

MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS

MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS

PASSENGER SIDE ASSIST HANDLE

RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS

AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS

MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD

REAR CENTER TAILLIGHTS

SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING

2 TRIP ODOMETER

LAMP FAILURE

COOLANT WARNIN

HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS

TWO 12V POWER OUTLET(S)

SIRIUSXM READY SATELLITE RADIO

2.90 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK

MULTI-SPOKE WHEEL SPOKES

110 AMPS ALTERNATOR

REAR CENTER ARMRESTS

4 TOTAL SPEAKERS

ILLUMINATED ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE

15.8 STEERING RATIO

SILVER WINDOW TRIM

0.7 REAR BRAKE WIDTH

