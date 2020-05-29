Menu
$7,299

+ taxes & licensing

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

705-721-1341

2011 Mazda CX-7

2011 Mazda CX-7

i Sport

2011 Mazda CX-7

i Sport

Location

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

$7,299

+ taxes & licensing

  135,058KM
  Used
  Good Condition
  Listing ID: 5180090
  Stock #: 1697
  VIN: JM3ER2B5XB0358779
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

!!CERTIFIED!! 2011 MAZDA CX-7 FWD auto transmission, very well maintained, drives amazing, fully loaded, A/C, sunroof, power windows,power locks, leather heated seats, remote start, bluetooth and more. CONDITION MATTERS !!

CARFAX IS PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE WE SELL!


GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, FINANCING AVAILABLE FROM 3.9%

BUY IT CERTIFIED FOR ONLY - $7299 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE. ALSO WE WILL INCLUDE 2 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY IN THE PRICE .


COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER

WE ARE LOCATED AT

642 DUNLOP ST WEST BARRIE ONT L4N9W5

Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341

WWW.SWCARSALES.CA TO SEE OTHER INVENTORY

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • 3-point rear seatbelts
  • Front side curtain airbags
  • Dual front airbags
  • Front crumple zones
  • Front side airbags
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • Front Floor Mats
  • Intermittent rear wiper
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Halogen Headlights
Windows
  • rear window defogger
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Cloth Upholstery
  • Leather shift knob trim
Comfort
  • Front air conditioning
  • Adjustable front headrests
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • 4-Wheel ABS
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • low fuel
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Front cupholders
  • Braking Assist
  • Leather steering wheel trim
  • Adjustable rear headrests
  • engine oil
  • Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Front power windows
  • 3-point front seatbelts
  • Safety brake pedal system
  • Locking center console
  • Multi-function display
  • Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • 3.86 Axle Ratio
  • ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
  • BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
  • CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
  • DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
  • FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
  • FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
  • INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
  • LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
  • LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
  • OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
  • ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
  • SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
  • SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS
  • TACHOMETER GAUGE
  • 1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
  • 2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
  • BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
  • DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
  • FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
  • SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
  • MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
  • MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
  • PASSENGER SIDE ASSIST HANDLE
  • RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
  • AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
  • MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
  • REAR CENTER TAILLIGHTS
  • SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
  • 2 TRIP ODOMETER
  • LAMP FAILURE
  • COOLANT WARNIN
  • HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
  • TWO 12V POWER OUTLET(S)
  • SIRIUSXM READY SATELLITE RADIO
  • 2.90 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
  • MULTI-SPOKE WHEEL SPOKES
  • 110 AMPS ALTERNATOR
  • REAR CENTER ARMRESTS
  • 4 TOTAL SPEAKERS
  • ILLUMINATED ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
  • 15.8 STEERING RATIO
  • SILVER WINDOW TRIM
  • 0.7 REAR BRAKE WIDTH

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

