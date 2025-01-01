Menu
Recent Arrival!Gray 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Base 2D Convertible 3.5L V6 SMPI DOHC 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic RWDThis vehicle is certified. You can trust that each certified vehicle goes through a 100 point inspection by our factory trained master technicians. Our requirements exceed the provincial regulations of safety standards. You will receive a complimentary CarFax report showing vehicle history. Thank you for choosing Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, the easy car buying experience - where its all about you! Come visit our huge 50 car indoor showroom, and see the hundreds of vehicles we have both on and offsite. We are located right in the heart of Barrie, on Dunlop St W, just off of Highway 400. - 395 Dunlop St W, Barrie, ON.

2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

93,099 KM

2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 350

12639582

2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 350

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
93,099KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WDDKK5GF1BF034433

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,099 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Gray 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Base 2D Convertible 3.5L V6 SMPI DOHC 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic RWDThis vehicle is certified. You can trust that each certified vehicle goes through a 100 point inspection by our factory trained master technicians. Our requirements exceed the provincial regulations of safety standards. You will receive a complimentary CarFax report showing vehicle history. Thank you for choosing Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, the easy car buying experience - where its all about you! Come visit our huge 50 car indoor showroom, and see the hundreds of vehicles we have both on and offsite. We are located right in the heart of Barrie, on Dunlop St W, just off of Highway 400. - 395 Dunlop St W, Barrie, ON.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Driver Monitoring

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

