HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | COOLED SEATS | REMOTE START | TONNEAU COVERFrom work to weekends, this certified Black 2011 Ram 1500 Laramie plows through any turf. The tough Gas V8 5.7L/345 engine delivers mind-blowing torque so youre always prepared. The road is yours in this vehicle. Its loaded with the following options: TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, REMOTE START, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, P275/60R20 ALL-SEASON OWL TIRES, MONOTONE PAINT, DARK SLATE INTERIOR, LEATHER TRIM LOW BACK BUCKET SEATS -inc: heated/ventilated front seats, floor-mounted auto shift lever, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, CHROME PWR HEATED TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: memory, courtesy lamps, turn signals, BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, and 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD). Come in for a quick visit at BARRIE CHRYSLER, 395 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N1C3 to claim your Ram 1500!

2011 RAM 1500

137,632 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Used
137,632KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1D7RV1GT9BS650733

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Interior
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,632 KM

HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | COOLED SEATS | REMOTE START | TONNEAU COVERFrom work to weekends, this certified Black 2011 Ram 1500 Laramie plows through any turf. The tough Gas V8 5.7L/345 engine delivers mind-blowing torque so you're always prepared. The road is yours in this vehicle. It's loaded with the following options: TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, REMOTE START, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, P275/60R20 ALL-SEASON OWL TIRES, MONOTONE PAINT, DARK SLATE INTERIOR, LEATHER TRIM LOW BACK BUCKET SEATS -inc: heated/ventilated front seats, floor-mounted auto shift lever, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, CHROME PWR HEATED TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: memory, courtesy lamps, turn signals, BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, and 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD). Come in for a quick visit at BARRIE CHRYSLER, 395 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N1C3 to claim your Ram 1500!

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio

Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Monotone Paint

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
P275/60R20 all-season OWL tires
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
20" X 9" CHROME CLAD ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE (STD)
DARK SLATE INTERIOR LEATHER TRIM LOW BACK BUCKET SEATS -inc: heated/ventilated front seats floor-mounted auto shift lever
26H LARAMIE CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 5-speed auto trans
CHROME PWR HEATED TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: memory courtesy lamps turn signals
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

