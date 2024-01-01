$17,995+ tax & licensing
2011 RAM 1500
Laramie
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Interior Colour Dark Slate Interior
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 137,632 KM
Vehicle Description
HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | COOLED SEATS | REMOTE START | TONNEAU COVERFrom work to weekends, this certified Black 2011 Ram 1500 Laramie plows through any turf. The tough Gas V8 5.7L/345 engine delivers mind-blowing torque so you're always prepared. The road is yours in this vehicle. It's loaded with the following options: TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, REMOTE START, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, P275/60R20 ALL-SEASON OWL TIRES, MONOTONE PAINT, DARK SLATE INTERIOR, LEATHER TRIM LOW BACK BUCKET SEATS -inc: heated/ventilated front seats, floor-mounted auto shift lever, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, CHROME PWR HEATED TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: memory, courtesy lamps, turn signals, BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, and 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD). Come in for a quick visit at BARRIE CHRYSLER, 395 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N1C3 to claim your Ram 1500!
Vehicle Features
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
