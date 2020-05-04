Menu
2011 RAM 1500

"

2011 RAM 1500

"

Location

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 181,732KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4983225
  • Stock #: 1653
  • VIN: 1D7RV1GT7BS681060
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

!!New arrival!!Certified!!! Gorgeous and clean 2011 RAM 1500 ST 4X4 QUAD cab , very well maintained, drives amazing, fully loaded, A/C, power windows,power locks,navi, and much more. CONDITION MATTERS !!

CARFAX IS PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE WE SELL!


GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, FINANCING AVAILABLE FROM 3.9%

BUY IT CERTIFIED FOR ONLY - $12900 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE. ALSO WE WILL INCLUDE 2 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY IN THE PRICE!!

COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER

WE ARE LOCATED AT:
642 DUNLOP ST WEST BARRIE ONT L4N9W5

Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341

WWW.SWCARSALES.CA TO SEE OTHER INVENTORY

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • 3-point rear seatbelts
  • Front side curtain airbags
  • Dual front airbags
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Adjustable front headrests
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Windows
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Security
  • Engine immobilizer anti-theft system
Powertrain
  • engine hour meter
Convenience
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
Additional Features
  • 4-Wheel ABS
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • ashtray
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Removable tailgate
  • Front cupholders
  • Adjustable rear headrests
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • trailer stability control
  • Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Trailer Wiring
  • Front struts
  • Seatbelt force limiters
  • Emergency braking preparation
  • Hill holder control
  • Pickup bed light
  • LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
  • OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
  • POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
  • SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS
  • TACHOMETER GAUGE
  • 0.87 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
  • 1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
  • 12V POWER OUTLET(S)
  • 2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
  • AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
  • DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
  • ELECTRONIC HI-LO 4WD SELECTOR
  • FOLDS UP REAR SEAT FOLDING
  • KEY ROLLING CODE SECURITY
  • LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
  • UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
  • JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
  • MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
  • 160 AMPS ALTERNATOR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

