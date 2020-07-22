Menu
2011 RAM 1500

149,675 KM

$15,988

+ tax & licensing
$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

705-721-1341

Location

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

149,675KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5513379
  • Stock #: 1764
  • VIN: 1D7RV1CT0BS539946

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,675 KM

Vehicle Description

!!New arrival!!Certified!!! Gorgeous and clean 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 Outdoorsman, 4x4, automatic transmission, very well maintained, drives amazing, , A/C, Bluetooth-handsfree, Cruise control, Traction control, Trailer brakes, 2 hitch, Fractory trailer brakes, Work (tool) box in bed of truck, 4 and 7 pin wiring harness, power windows,power locks, power seats, power mirrors, and more. CONDITION MATTERS !!

CARFAX IS PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE WE SELL!


GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, FINANCING AVAILABLE FROM 3.9%

BUY IT CERTIFIED FOR ONLY - $15,988 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE. ALSO WE WILL INCLUDE 2 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY IN THE PRICE!!

COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER

Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341

WWW.SWCARSALES.CA TO SEE OTHER INVENTORY

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
Adjustable front headrests
AM/FM Radio
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Privacy Glass
Engine immobilizer anti-theft system
engine hour meter
Variable intermittent front wipers
4-Wheel ABS
Retained Accessory Power
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
ashtray
Energy absorbing steering column
Removable tailgate
Front cupholders
Adjustable rear headrests
Heated Side Mirrors
trailer stability control
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Trailer Wiring
Front struts
Seatbelt force limiters
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Pickup bed light
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
0.87 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
12V POWER OUTLET(S)
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
ELECTRONIC HI-LO 4WD SELECTOR
FOLDS UP REAR SEAT FOLDING
KEY ROLLING CODE SECURITY
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
160 AMPS ALTERNATOR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

