2011 RAM 1500 "

+ taxes & licensing
705-721-1341
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5
705-721-1341
+ taxes & licensing
!!New arrival!!Certified!!! Gorgeous and clean 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 Outdoorsman, 4x4, automatic transmission, very well maintained, drives amazing, , A/C, Bluetooth-handsfree, Cruise control, Traction control, Trailer brakes, 2 hitch, Fractory trailer brakes, Work (tool) box in bed of truck, 4 and 7 pin wiring harness, power windows,power locks, power seats, power mirrors, and more. CONDITION MATTERS !!
CARFAX IS PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE WE SELL!
GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, FINANCING AVAILABLE FROM 3.9%
BUY IT CERTIFIED FOR ONLY - $15,988 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE. ALSO WE WILL INCLUDE 2 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY IN THE PRICE!!
COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.
OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER
Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341
WWW.SWCARSALES.CA TO SEE OTHER INVENTORY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5