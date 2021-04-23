Menu
2011 RAM 1500

124,900 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Ed's Auto Mart

705-725-8696

SLT

SLT

Location

Ed's Auto Mart

570 Yonge St., Barrie, ON L4N 4E4

705-725-8696

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

124,900KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6995864
  • Stock #: 5.7 L V8
  • VIN: 1D7RV1GT5BS562861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 124,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Our family owned and operated dealership, located in Barrie, Ontario, specializes in Quality used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs. We provide a CarFax or UCDA vehicle history report outlining accident history or liens. Your safety is our number one priority. With that in mind, our vehicles come fully certified by Pro-Tech Tire & Auto – with over 54 years of experience. Contact us today to schedule a private viewing or test drive.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Sliding Rear Window
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

570 Yonge St., Barrie, ON L4N 4E4

