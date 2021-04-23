2011 RAM 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 4 , 9 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6995864

6995864 Stock #: 5.7 L V8

5.7 L V8 VIN: 1D7RV1GT5BS562861

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 124,900 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Windows Sliding Rear Window Seating Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.