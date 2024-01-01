Menu
G. D. Coates - The Original Used Car Superstore! Our Financing: We have financing for everyone regardless of your history. We have been helping people rebuild their credit since 1973 and can get you approvals other dealers cant. Our credit specialists will work closely with you to get you the approval and vehicle that is right for you. Come see for yourself why were known as The Home of The Credit Rebuilders! Our Warranty: G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore offers fully insured warranty plans catered to each customers individual needs. Terms are available from 3 months to 7 years and because our customers come from all over, the coverage is valid anywhere in North America. Parts & Service: We have a large eleven bay service department that services most makes and models. Our service department also includes a cleanup department for complete detailing and free shuttle service. We service what we sell! We sell and install all makes of new and used tires. Summer, winter, performance, all-season, all-terrain and more! Dress up your new car, truck, minivan or SUV before you take delivery! We carry accessories for all makes and models from hundreds of suppliers. Trailer hitches, tonneau covers, step bars, bug guards, vent visors, chrome trim, LED light kits, performance chips, leveling kits, and more! We also carry aftermarket aluminum rims for most makes and models. Our Story: Family owned and operated since 1973, we have earned a reputation for the best selection, the best reconditioned vehicles, the best financing options and the best customer service! We are a full service dealership with a massive inventory of used cars, trucks, minivans and SUVs. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ford, Lincoln, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Pontiac, Saturn, Cadillac, Honda, Toyota, Kia, Hyundai, Subaru, Suzuki, Volkswagen - Weve Got Em! Come see for yourself why G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore was voted Barries Best Used Car Dealership!

2011 Rolls Royce Ghost

82,837 KM

Details Description Features

$119,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Rolls Royce Ghost

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Rolls Royce Ghost

Location

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-728-2422

$119,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
82,837KM
VIN SCA664S50BUX50011

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour English White
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 12-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BUX50011
  • Mileage 82,837 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Remote Trunk Release
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

dvd player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Two-toned Paint
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Color TV
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2011 Rolls Royce Ghost