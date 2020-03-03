2011 Subaru Forester

- Exterior
- Tinted Glass
- Dual-sided galvanized steel hood w/gas strut support
- Safety
- Brake Assist
- Child safety rear door locks
- 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
- Front seat side-impact airbags
- Side-impact door beams
- Front & rear crumple zones
- Front/rear side curtain airbags w/rollover sensor
- Trim
- Windows
- Suspension
- 4-wheel independent suspension
- Double wishbone rear suspension
- Convenience
- Dual visor vanity mirrors
- Rear window defogger w/timer
- Remote keyless entry w/panic alarm
- Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer
- Multi-reflector halogen fog lights
- Power Options
- Pwr windows w/driver auto up/down
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Powertrain
- Engine immobilizer system
- Additional Features
- CHROME DOOR HANDLES
- SPLASH GUARDS
- Front & rear stabilizer bars
- Lockable glove box
- front door courtesy lights
- Front map lights
- Electronic throttle control
- Transmission shift lock
- Engine-speed sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
- Electronic brake-force distribution (EBD)
- Illuminated ignition key ring
- Overhead storage compartment
- Rear child safety seat ISO-FIX/LATCH anchor system
- Retractable cargo cover
- Body-colour folding heated pwr mirrors
- Leather-wrapped shifter
- Automatic climate control w/filtration system
- Anti-theft security system
- Advanced ring-shaped reinforcement frame
- Dome light w/off delay
- SPORTSHIFT gear position & mode indicator
- Forester embroidered floor mats
- Adjustable dash illumination
- Outboard assist grips
- Collapsible brake pedal & steering column
- Cargo area floor tray
- Cargo area protective mat
- Pwr sliding large glass moonroof w/sunshade
- Rear seat heating & air conditioning ducts
- Front passenger seatback storage
- T155/70D17 Bridgestone Tracompa-2 spare tire under cargo area
- Raised profile roof rails
- Adjustable front armrest
- 3D luminescent gauges w/metal trim
- Illuminated driver side window switches
- In-door storage compartments
- Illuminated tray centre console storage
- Multi-function console storage w/removable partition
- Soft-grip hand brake
- Ambient overhead light
- Driver & front passenger dual-stage airbags -inc: passenger occupant detection system
- 3-point ALR rear seat belts -inc: integrated outboard shoulder belt anchors
- 17" x 7.0" aluminum 5-double spoke wheels
- P225/55HR17 Yokohama Geolandar G95 mud & snow all-season tires
- Stainless steel rear bumper step pad
- (4) front & (4) rear cup holders
- Driver seatback storage
- Rear seat illuminated cushion table
- SIRIUS satellite radio w/3-month subscription
- Stainless Steel Exhaust Tip
- MacPherson strut front suspension w/lower L-arms
- Contoured multi-reflector xenon high intensity discharge (HID) high-beam/contoured multi-reflector low-beam headlights, w/auto-off feature, auto levelizer
- Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/washer, glass de-icer
- 60/40-split flat-folding reclining rear contoured bench seat w/folding centre armrest, removable & adjustable headrests
- 4-speed direct control automatic transmission w/Sportshift, lock-up torque converter
- Full-time all-wheel drive w/electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch
- Pwr front ventilated disc brakes w/dual-piston calipers/rear solid disc brakes
- Tinted windshield -inc: UV protection, tint, upper sunshade band
- Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, outside temp, coolant temp, digital dual trip odometer, fuel economy, fuel door location, digital LED clock, full needle sweep on start-up
- Reclining heated front bucket seats -inc: 10-way pwr driver & 4-way manual front passenger adjustment, pwr driver lumbar support, height-adjustable active head restraints
- 2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve horizontally opposed 4-cyl Subaru Boxer engine -inc: Active valve lift system, direct ignition system, iridium-tipped spark plugs
- 3-point front seat belts -inc: pretensioners, load limiters, height-adjustable shoulder belt anchors
- Pioneer AVIC in-dash navigation/audio system w/detachable touchscreen -inc: AM/FM/CD/WMA/MP3 capability, USB/iPod audio integration w/text display, Radio Data System, auxiliary input, (4) speakers
