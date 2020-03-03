Menu
2011 Subaru Forester

X Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Subaru Forester

X Limited

Location

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

Contact Seller

$9,700

+ taxes & licensing

  • 125,444KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4711929
  • VIN: JF2SHCEC1BH760398
Exterior Colour
Satin White Pearl (White)
Interior Colour
Onyx Black (L)
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Dual-sided galvanized steel hood w/gas strut support
Safety
  • Brake Assist
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
  • Front seat side-impact airbags
  • Side-impact door beams
  • Front & rear crumple zones
  • Front/rear side curtain airbags w/rollover sensor
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
Windows
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Suspension
  • 4-wheel independent suspension
  • Double wishbone rear suspension
Convenience
  • Dual visor vanity mirrors
  • Rear window defogger w/timer
  • Remote keyless entry w/panic alarm
  • Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer
  • Multi-reflector halogen fog lights
Power Options
  • Pwr windows w/driver auto up/down
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Roof-mounted antenna
Powertrain
  • Engine immobilizer system
Additional Features
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Front & rear stabilizer bars
  • Lockable glove box
  • front door courtesy lights
  • Front map lights
  • Electronic throttle control
  • Transmission shift lock
  • Engine-speed sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Electronic brake-force distribution (EBD)
  • Illuminated ignition key ring
  • Overhead storage compartment
  • Rear child safety seat ISO-FIX/LATCH anchor system
  • Retractable cargo cover
  • Body-colour folding heated pwr mirrors
  • Leather-wrapped shifter
  • Automatic climate control w/filtration system
  • Anti-theft security system
  • Advanced ring-shaped reinforcement frame
  • Dome light w/off delay
  • SPORTSHIFT gear position & mode indicator
  • Forester embroidered floor mats
  • Adjustable dash illumination
  • Outboard assist grips
  • Collapsible brake pedal & steering column
  • Cargo area floor tray
  • Cargo area protective mat
  • Pwr sliding large glass moonroof w/sunshade
  • Rear seat heating & air conditioning ducts
  • Front passenger seatback storage
  • T155/70D17 Bridgestone Tracompa-2 spare tire under cargo area
  • Raised profile roof rails
  • Adjustable front armrest
  • 3D luminescent gauges w/metal trim
  • Illuminated driver side window switches
  • In-door storage compartments
  • Illuminated tray centre console storage
  • Multi-function console storage w/removable partition
  • Soft-grip hand brake
  • Ambient overhead light
  • Driver & front passenger dual-stage airbags -inc: passenger occupant detection system
  • 3-point ALR rear seat belts -inc: integrated outboard shoulder belt anchors
  • 17" x 7.0" aluminum 5-double spoke wheels
  • P225/55HR17 Yokohama Geolandar G95 mud & snow all-season tires
  • Stainless steel rear bumper step pad
  • (4) front & (4) rear cup holders
  • Driver seatback storage
  • Rear seat illuminated cushion table
  • SIRIUS satellite radio w/3-month subscription
  • Stainless Steel Exhaust Tip
  • MacPherson strut front suspension w/lower L-arms
  • Contoured multi-reflector xenon high intensity discharge (HID) high-beam/contoured multi-reflector low-beam headlights, w/auto-off feature, auto levelizer
  • Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/washer, glass de-icer
  • 60/40-split flat-folding reclining rear contoured bench seat w/folding centre armrest, removable & adjustable headrests
  • 4-speed direct control automatic transmission w/Sportshift, lock-up torque converter
  • Full-time all-wheel drive w/electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch
  • Pwr front ventilated disc brakes w/dual-piston calipers/rear solid disc brakes
  • Tinted windshield -inc: UV protection, tint, upper sunshade band
  • Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, outside temp, coolant temp, digital dual trip odometer, fuel economy, fuel door location, digital LED clock, full needle sweep on start-up
  • Reclining heated front bucket seats -inc: 10-way pwr driver & 4-way manual front passenger adjustment, pwr driver lumbar support, height-adjustable active head restraints
  • 2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve horizontally opposed 4-cyl Subaru Boxer engine -inc: Active valve lift system, direct ignition system, iridium-tipped spark plugs
  • 3-point front seat belts -inc: pretensioners, load limiters, height-adjustable shoulder belt anchors
  • Pioneer AVIC in-dash navigation/audio system w/detachable touchscreen -inc: AM/FM/CD/WMA/MP3 capability, USB/iPod audio integration w/text display, Radio Data System, auxiliary input, (4) speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

