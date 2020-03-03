2011 Subaru Forester

Exterior Tinted Glass

Dual-sided galvanized steel hood w/gas strut support Safety Brake Assist

Child safety rear door locks

4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Front seat side-impact airbags

Side-impact door beams

Front & rear crumple zones

Front/rear side curtain airbags w/rollover sensor Trim Chrome Grille Windows Rear Privacy Glass Suspension 4-wheel independent suspension

Double wishbone rear suspension Convenience Dual visor vanity mirrors

Rear window defogger w/timer

Remote keyless entry w/panic alarm

Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer

Multi-reflector halogen fog lights Power Options Pwr windows w/driver auto up/down Media / Nav / Comm Roof-mounted antenna Powertrain Engine immobilizer system

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES

SPLASH GUARDS

Front & rear stabilizer bars

Lockable glove box

front door courtesy lights

Front map lights

Electronic throttle control

Transmission shift lock

Engine-speed sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering

Electronic brake-force distribution (EBD)

Illuminated ignition key ring

Overhead storage compartment

Rear child safety seat ISO-FIX/LATCH anchor system

Retractable cargo cover

Body-colour folding heated pwr mirrors

Leather-wrapped shifter

Automatic climate control w/filtration system

Anti-theft security system

Advanced ring-shaped reinforcement frame

Dome light w/off delay

SPORTSHIFT gear position & mode indicator

Forester embroidered floor mats

Adjustable dash illumination

Outboard assist grips

Collapsible brake pedal & steering column

Cargo area floor tray

Cargo area protective mat

Pwr sliding large glass moonroof w/sunshade

Rear seat heating & air conditioning ducts

Front passenger seatback storage

T155/70D17 Bridgestone Tracompa-2 spare tire under cargo area

Raised profile roof rails

Adjustable front armrest

3D luminescent gauges w/metal trim

Illuminated driver side window switches

In-door storage compartments

Illuminated tray centre console storage

Multi-function console storage w/removable partition

Soft-grip hand brake

Ambient overhead light

Driver & front passenger dual-stage airbags -inc: passenger occupant detection system

3-point ALR rear seat belts -inc: integrated outboard shoulder belt anchors

17" x 7.0" aluminum 5-double spoke wheels

P225/55HR17 Yokohama Geolandar G95 mud & snow all-season tires

Stainless steel rear bumper step pad

(4) front & (4) rear cup holders

Driver seatback storage

Rear seat illuminated cushion table

SIRIUS satellite radio w/3-month subscription

Stainless Steel Exhaust Tip

MacPherson strut front suspension w/lower L-arms

Contoured multi-reflector xenon high intensity discharge (HID) high-beam/contoured multi-reflector low-beam headlights, w/auto-off feature, auto levelizer

Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/washer, glass de-icer

60/40-split flat-folding reclining rear contoured bench seat w/folding centre armrest, removable & adjustable headrests

4-speed direct control automatic transmission w/Sportshift, lock-up torque converter

Full-time all-wheel drive w/electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch

Pwr front ventilated disc brakes w/dual-piston calipers/rear solid disc brakes

Tinted windshield -inc: UV protection, tint, upper sunshade band

Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, outside temp, coolant temp, digital dual trip odometer, fuel economy, fuel door location, digital LED clock, full needle sweep on start-up

Reclining heated front bucket seats -inc: 10-way pwr driver & 4-way manual front passenger adjustment, pwr driver lumbar support, height-adjustable active head restraints

2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve horizontally opposed 4-cyl Subaru Boxer engine -inc: Active valve lift system, direct ignition system, iridium-tipped spark plugs

3-point front seat belts -inc: pretensioners, load limiters, height-adjustable shoulder belt anchors

Pioneer AVIC in-dash navigation/audio system w/detachable touchscreen -inc: AM/FM/CD/WMA/MP3 capability, USB/iPod audio integration w/text display, Radio Data System, auxiliary input, (4) speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.