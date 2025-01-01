Menu
Mid-Size Station Wagon, 5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Sport w/Limited Pkg, 1-Speed Continuously Variable Ratio, Gas Flat 4 Cyl 2.5L/

2011 Subaru Outback

270,000 KM

2.5i Sport w/Limited Pkg

12408663

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Used
270,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S4BRGGC6B3351726

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 270,000 KM

Mid-Size Station Wagon, 5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Sport w/Limited Pkg, 1-Speed Continuously Variable Ratio, Gas Flat 4 Cyl 2.5L/

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Temporary spare tire

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

