2011 Toyota Tacoma

335,196 KM

Details Features

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

V6

V6

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

+ taxes & licensing

335,196KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9370063
  • Stock #: 36431AUXZ
  • VIN: 3TMMU4FN8BM030816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 335,196 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

