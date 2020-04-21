2011 Toyota Yaris

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Child Safety Door Locks

3-point rear seatbelts

Front side curtain airbags

Dual front airbags

Front crumple zones

Front side airbags Power Options Power Steering Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel

Cargo Area Light

Front air conditioning

Adjustable front headrests Convenience Clock

Intermittent front wipers Windows rear window defogger Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Steel Wheels

Halogen Headlights Trim Cloth Upholstery

Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS

low fuel

Full wheel covers

Energy absorbing steering column

Front Reading Lights

Front cupholders

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Braking Assist

Adjustable rear headrests

engine oil

Front Seatbelt Pretensioners

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Solar-tinted glass

3-point front seatbelts

Emergency interior trunk release

FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS

INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION

LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS

SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS

DOOR POCKETS STORAGE

FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS

FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR

SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES

FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE

MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS

12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)

2 TRIP ODOMETER

LAMP FAILURE

COOLANT WARNIN

DIAMETER 23 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR

HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS

4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS

3.0 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK

4 TOTAL SPEAKERS

MANUAL SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS

19.7 STEERING RATIO

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.