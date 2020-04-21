Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Toyota Yaris

BASE

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota Yaris

BASE

Location

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

  1. 4893678
  2. 4893678
  3. 4893678
  4. 4893678
  5. 4893678
  6. 4893678
  7. 4893678
  8. 4893678
  9. 4893678
  10. 4893678
  11. 4893678
  12. 4893678
  13. 4893678
  14. 4893678
Contact Seller

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 122,047KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4893678
  • Stock #: 1592
  • VIN: JTDBT4K38B1410511
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

!!New arrival!!Certified!!! Gorgeous and clean 2011 Toyota Yaris auto transmission, very well maintained, drives amazing, fully loaded, A/C, power windows,power locks, and more. CONDITION MATTERS !!

CARFAX IS PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE WE SELL!


GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, FINANCING AVAILABLE FROM 3.9%

BUY IT CERTIFIED FOR ONLY - $6900 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE. ALSO WE WILL INCLUDE 2 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY IN THE PRICE!!

COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER

Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341

WWW.SWCARSALES.CA TO SEE OTHER INVENTORY

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • 3-point rear seatbelts
  • Front side curtain airbags
  • Dual front airbags
  • Front crumple zones
  • Front side airbags
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Front air conditioning
  • Adjustable front headrests
Convenience
  • Clock
  • Intermittent front wipers
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Steel Wheels
  • Halogen Headlights
Trim
  • Cloth Upholstery
Additional Features
  • 4-Wheel ABS
  • low fuel
  • Full wheel covers
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Front cupholders
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Braking Assist
  • Adjustable rear headrests
  • engine oil
  • Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Solar-tinted glass
  • 3-point front seatbelts
  • Emergency interior trunk release
  • FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
  • INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
  • LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
  • SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS
  • DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
  • FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
  • FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
  • SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
  • FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
  • MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
  • 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
  • 2 TRIP ODOMETER
  • LAMP FAILURE
  • COOLANT WARNIN
  • DIAMETER 23 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
  • HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
  • 4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
  • 3.0 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
  • 4 TOTAL SPEAKERS
  • MANUAL SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
  • 19.7 STEERING RATIO

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Smart Wheels Auto Centre

2014 Chevrolet Silve...
 184,056 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Civic Sdn...
 144,956 KM
$6,700 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 Rebel
 166,913 KM
$27,800 + tax & lic
Smart Wheels Auto Centre

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

705-721-XXXX

(click to show)

705-721-1341

Send A Message