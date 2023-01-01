Menu
AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically and do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it roadworthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money!

This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQs 7-Day Money Back Guarantee

SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions expected.

*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

204,720 KM

$7,395

+ tax & licensing
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

2.0 TSI Comfortline

2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

2.0 TSI Comfortline

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

$7,395

+ taxes & licensing

204,720KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WVGBV7AX1BW532464

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Beige
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 204,720 KM

AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically and do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it roadworthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money!



This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQ's 7-Day Money Back Guarantee



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions expected.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)



INSGMT

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering

CD Player

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

$7,395

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

2011 Volkswagen Tiguan