Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Audi Q5

120,936 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Loan Arranger

1-800-403-3225

Contact Seller
2012 Audi Q5

2012 Audi Q5

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Audi Q5

Location

The Loan Arranger

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

1-800-403-3225

  1. 6882840
  2. 6882840
  3. 6882840
  4. 6882840
  5. 6882840
  6. 6882840
  7. 6882840
  8. 6882840
  9. 6882840
  10. 6882840
  11. 6882840
  12. 6882840
  13. 6882840
  14. 6882840
  15. 6882840
  16. 6882840
  17. 6882840
  18. 6882840
  19. 6882840
  20. 6882840
  21. 6882840
  22. 6882840
  23. 6882840
  24. 6882840
  25. 6882840
  26. 6882840
  27. 6882840
  28. 6882840
  29. 6882840
  30. 6882840
  31. 6882840
  32. 6882840
  33. 6882840
  34. 6882840
  35. 6882840
  36. 6882840
  37. 6882840
  38. 6882840
  39. 6882840
  40. 6882840
  41. 6882840
  42. 6882840
  43. 6882840
  44. 6882840
  45. 6882840
  46. 6882840
  47. 6882840
  48. 6882840
  49. 6882840
  50. 6882840
  51. 6882840
  52. 6882840
  53. 6882840
  54. 6882840
  55. 6882840
  56. 6882840
  57. 6882840
  58. 6882840
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

120,936KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6882840
  • Stock #: S23265A
  • VIN: WA1VFCFP0CA076305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,936 KM

Vehicle Description

100% APPROVAL
EVERYBODY is 100% APPROVED At
THE LOAN ARRANGER
You find a Car, Truck, Bike or RV on KiJiJi and we will finance it.
Selling your car? We will finance the buyer!
You find it we will finance it!!!


Call now 1 855 364 5626
Select 1 for our Toronto Location
Select 2 for our Barrie Location
Select 3 for our Oshawa Location
Select 4 for our Cambridge Location

O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required. 100% approval based on income and ability to pay 100% approval based on income and ability to pay. O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Controls
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
CUP HOLDERS
Interval wipers
Leather Seats
Four-Wheel Drive
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
BACK UP CAMERA
Keyless Ignition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Loan Arranger

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
 39,771 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Mitsubishi Lancer
 146,411 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Honda CR-V
 209,623 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Loan Arranger

The Loan Arranger

The Loan Arranger

Barrie

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

Call Dealer

1-800-403-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-403-3225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory