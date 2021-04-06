2012 Audi Q5

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 0 , 9 3 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6882840

6882840 Stock #: S23265A

S23265A VIN: WA1VFCFP0CA076305

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 120,936 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Power Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning Dual Climate Controls Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering CUP HOLDERS Interval wipers Seating Leather Seats Powertrain Four-Wheel Drive Safety 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA Keyless Ignition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.