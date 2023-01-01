Menu
2012 BMW 3 Series

64,300 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2012 BMW 3 Series

2012 BMW 3 Series

328i LUXURY LEATHER/SUNROOF!!

2012 BMW 3 Series

328i LUXURY LEATHER/SUNROOF!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

64,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9464313
  Stock #: 2711E
  VIN: WBA3A5C54CF340118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 64,300 KM

Vehicle Description

THE BMW 328i WILL BE THE CLEANEST BMW YOU WILL SEE WITH LOW KILOMETERS!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, POWER TRUNK RELEASE, BLUETOOTH, SPORT & ECO MODES AND PUSH BUTTON START. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Proximity Key
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
