2012 Buick Verano

105,573 KM

Details Description Features

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
2012 Buick Verano

Leather ~Power Windows + Locks ~A/C ~Alloys

12467254

2012 Buick Verano

Leather ~Power Windows + Locks ~A/C ~Alloys

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-728-2422

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
105,573KM
VIN 1G4PN5SK7C4173924

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Onyx
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C4173924
  • Mileage 105,573 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2012 Buick Verano 2.4L is a compact sedan that struts into the scene with a sassy blend of luxury and lively charm. Its 180-horsepower 2.4L four-cylinder engine, paired with a crisp 6-speed automatic, zips through city streets with finesse, hitting up to 32 mpg highway for those joyrides that stretch into the sunset. With a sleek, sculpted body and chrome-kissed grille, this Verano radiates sophisticated swagger. Offering 14.3 cubic feet of trunk space, it’s ready for weekend getaways or shopping sprees. A refined ride and a dash of polish, making the Verano 2.4L a vibrant, stylish cruiser that’s all about turning everyday drives into a classy adventure!

G. D. Coates - The Original Used Car Superstore!

Our Financing: We have financing for everyone regardless of your history. We have been helping people rebuild their credit since 1973 and can get you approvals other dealers can't. Our credit specialists will work closely with you to get you the approval and vehicle that is right for you. Come see for yourself why we're known as The Home of The Credit Rebuilders!

Our Warranty: G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore offers fully insured warranty plans catered to each customer's individual needs. Terms are available from 3 months to 7 years and because our customers come from all over, the coverage is valid anywhere in North America.

Parts & Service: We have a large eleven bay service department that services most makes and models. Our service department also includes a cleanup department for complete detailing and free shuttle service. We service what we sell! We sell and install all makes of new and used tires. Summer, winter, performance, all-season, all-terrain and more! Dress up your new car, truck, minivan or SUV before you take delivery! We carry accessories for all makes and models from hundreds of suppliers. Trailer hitches, tonneau covers, step bars, bug guards, vent visors, chrome trim, LED light kits, performance chips, leveling kits, and more! We also carry aftermarket aluminum rims for most makes and models.

Our Story: Family owned and operated since 1973, we have earned a reputation for the best selection, the best reconditioned vehicles, the best financing options and the best customer service! We are a full service dealership with a massive inventory of used cars, trucks, minivans and SUV's. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ford, Lincoln, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Pontiac, Saturn, Cadillac, Honda, Toyota, Kia, Hyundai, Subaru, Suzuki, Volkswagen - We've Got 'Em! Come see for yourself why G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore was voted Barries Best Used Car Dealership!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Onstar
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder

Seating

Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Audio Voice Control

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2012 Buick Verano