$51,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$51,999
+ taxes & licensing
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
705-721-1341
2012 CASE TR320 MULTI TERRAIN LOADER
2012 CASE TR320 MULTI TERRAIN LOADER
"
Location
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5
705-721-1341
$51,999
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8608937
- Stock #: 2265
- VIN: NCM440586
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour "
- Interior Colour "
- Stock # 2265
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
432T; 84 HP; NO EPA STICKER VISIBLE; Bkt Make & Size: 77 ; Smooth Bkt; Hyd Q/C; Aux Hyd; Cab; Joystick Controls; Two Speed; Pad Size: 18 . New tracks
Vehicle Features
"
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Smart Wheels Auto Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5