2012 CASE TR320 MULTI TERRAIN LOADER

0 KM

$51,999

+ tax & licensing
$51,999

+ taxes & licensing

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

705-721-1341

2012 CASE TR320 MULTI TERRAIN LOADER

2012 CASE TR320 MULTI TERRAIN LOADER

2012 CASE TR320 MULTI TERRAIN LOADER

Location

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

$51,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8608937
  Stock #: 2265
  VIN: NCM440586

Vehicle Details

  Stock # 2265
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

432T; 84 HP; NO EPA STICKER VISIBLE; Bkt Make & Size: 77 ; Smooth Bkt; Hyd Q/C; Aux Hyd; Cab; Joystick Controls; Two Speed; Pad Size: 18 . New tracks

Vehicle Features

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

