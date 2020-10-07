Menu
2012 Chrysler 300

159,500 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

300C/5.7L HEMI/LEATHER/SUNROOF!!

300C/5.7L HEMI/LEATHER/SUNROOF!!

Location

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

159,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6131964
  • Stock #: 2355E
  • VIN: 2C3CCAET6CH234371

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,500 KM

Vehicle Description

THE 300C HAS A 5.7L HEMI ENGINE WITH A PANARAMIC SUNROOF, LEATHER AND NAVIGATION!! AT ECKERT AUTO SALES WE HAVE NO HIDDEN FEES OR EXTRA CHARGES. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH DUAL EXHAUST, PUSH BUTTON START, SIRIUS XM RADIO, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED AND COOLED POWER LEATHER SEATS AND BLUETOOTH. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
