2012 Chrysler 300

+ taxes & licensing
705-797-1100
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
THE 300C HAS A 5.7L HEMI ENGINE WITH A PANARAMIC SUNROOF, LEATHER AND NAVIGATION!! AT ECKERT AUTO SALES WE HAVE NO HIDDEN FEES OR EXTRA CHARGES. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH DUAL EXHAUST, PUSH BUTTON START, SIRIUS XM RADIO, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED AND COOLED POWER LEATHER SEATS AND BLUETOOTH. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1