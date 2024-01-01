Menu
Account
Sign In
Minivan, 4dr Wgn SXT, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/220

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

215,539 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle
11933594

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
215,539KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG8CR348279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Charcoal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Graystone Interior
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 215,539 KM

Vehicle Description

Minivan, 4dr Wgn SXT, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/220

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
3.6L VVT V6 ENGINE (STD)
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD AUTOSTICK (STD)
BLACK SEATS
BLACK/LIGHT GRAYSTONE INTERIOR CLOTH SEAT TRIM
P225/65R16 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
16" X 6.5" STEEL WHEELS W/WHEEL COVERS (STD)
2ND ROW STOW'N GO BUCKET SEATS -inc: 3rd row Stow'N Go bucket seats (STD)
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-year subscription
DARK CHARCOAL PEARL
CLIMATE GROUP -inc: air cond w/3-zone auto temp control rear air cond w/heater
29G SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L VVT V6 engine 6-speed auto trans 2nd row Stow'N Go bucket seats 3rd row Stow'N Go tailgate seats body-colour bodyside moulding front & rear easy clean floor mats body-colour door handles ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Barrie, ON
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 215,539 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM Cargo Van ProMaster for sale in Barrie, ON
2019 RAM Cargo Van ProMaster 107,826 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS for sale in Barrie, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS 105,500 KM $33,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

Call Dealer

705-702-XXXX

(click to show)

705-702-5069

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-702-5069

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan