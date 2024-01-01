$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
Used
215,539KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG8CR348279
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Charcoal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black/Light Graystone Interior
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 215,539 KM
Vehicle Description
Minivan, 4dr Wgn SXT, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/220
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
3.6L VVT V6 ENGINE (STD)
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD AUTOSTICK (STD)
BLACK SEATS
BLACK/LIGHT GRAYSTONE INTERIOR CLOTH SEAT TRIM
P225/65R16 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
16" X 6.5" STEEL WHEELS W/WHEEL COVERS (STD)
2ND ROW STOW'N GO BUCKET SEATS -inc: 3rd row Stow'N Go bucket seats (STD)
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-year subscription
DARK CHARCOAL PEARL
CLIMATE GROUP -inc: air cond w/3-zone auto temp control rear air cond w/heater
29G SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L VVT V6 engine 6-speed auto trans 2nd row Stow'N Go bucket seats 3rd row Stow'N Go tailgate seats body-colour bodyside moulding front & rear easy clean floor mats body-colour door handles ...
