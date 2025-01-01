Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Ford Econoline

44,779 KM

Details Features

$20,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Ford Econoline

Commercial

Watch This Vehicle
12622791

2012 Ford Econoline

Commercial

Location

Bayfield Auto Sales

428 Tiffins Street Unit 2, Barrie, ON L4N 9W8

705-739-9100

  1. 1749489511
  2. 1749489511
  3. 1749489511
  4. 1749489511
  5. 1749489511
  6. 1749489511
  7. 1749489511
  8. 1749489511
  9. 1749489511
  10. 1749489511
  11. 1749489511
  12. 1749489511
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
44,779KM
VIN 1FTNS1EW0CDB24883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 44,779 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Convenience

Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bayfield Auto Sales

Used 2012 Ford Econoline Commercial for sale in Barrie, ON
2012 Ford Econoline Commercial 44,779 KM $20,988 + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 2500 Tradesman for sale in Barrie, ON
2020 RAM 2500 Tradesman 71,705 KM $34,988 + tax & lic
Used 2012 RAM Cargo Van for sale in Barrie, ON
2012 RAM Cargo Van 120,027 KM $9,988 + tax & lic

Email Bayfield Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bayfield Auto Sales

Bayfield Auto Sales

Dealership

428 Tiffins Street Unit 2, Barrie, ON L4N 9W8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-739-XXXX

(click to show)

705-739-9100

Alternate Numbers
1-800-381-9996
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Bayfield Auto Sales

705-739-9100

2012 Ford Econoline