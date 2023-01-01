Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford F-250

371,296 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

Contact Seller
2012 Ford F-250

2012 Ford F-250

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford F-250

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

  1. 10327452
  2. 10327452
  3. 10327452
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
371,296KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10327452
  • Stock #: 28582UQ
  • VIN: 1FT7X2BTXCED02755

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 28582UQ
  • Mileage 371,296 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

2013 Ford F-150 XL Y...
 136,371 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 58,338 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Wrangler U...
 178,263 KM
$28,286 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

Call Dealer

705-726-XXXX

(click to show)

705-726-0393

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory