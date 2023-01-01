2012 Ford F-250

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 7 1 , 2 9 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10327452

10327452 Stock #: 28582UQ

28582UQ VIN: 1FT7X2BTXCED02755

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 28582UQ

Mileage 371,296 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.