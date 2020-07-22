Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 GMC Acadia

156,589 KM

Details Description Features

$17,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,987

+ taxes & licensing

Car Central

647-618-4646

Contact Seller
2012 GMC Acadia

2012 GMC Acadia

Denali | AWD | 7-SEATER | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS |

Watch This Vehicle

2012 GMC Acadia

Denali | AWD | 7-SEATER | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS |

Location

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

647-618-4646

  1. 5477205
  2. 5477205
  3. 5477205
  4. 5477205
  5. 5477205
  6. 5477205
  7. 5477205
  8. 5477205
  9. 5477205
  10. 5477205
  11. 5477205
  12. 5477205
  13. 5477205
  14. 5477205
  15. 5477205
  16. 5477205
  17. 5477205
  18. 5477205
  19. 5477205
  20. 5477205
  21. 5477205
  22. 5477205
  23. 5477205
  24. 5477205
  25. 5477205
  26. 5477205
  27. 5477205
  28. 5477205
  29. 5477205
  30. 5477205
  31. 5477205
  32. 5477205
  33. 5477205
  34. 5477205
  35. 5477205
  36. 5477205
  37. 5477205
  38. 5477205
  39. 5477205
  40. 5477205
  41. 5477205
  42. 5477205
  43. 5477205
  44. 5477205
  45. 5477205
  46. 5477205
  47. 5477205
  48. 5477205
  49. 5477205
Contact Seller

$17,987

+ taxes & licensing

156,589KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5477205
  • Stock #: 394128
  • VIN: 1GKKVTED6CJ394128

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 394128
  • Mileage 156,589 KM

Vehicle Description

DENALI EDITION! 7 SEATS, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER SEATS, REAR CAMERA WITH PARKING SENSORS, LEATHER, 12V/AUX, MEMORY SEATS, REMOTE START AND MUCH MORE !

Location: 290 Yonge Street, Barrie, L4N 4C7, ON (OFF ESSA ROAD ON HIGHWAY 400) Please call us at 647-618-4646!

OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK! MONDAY-FRIDAY 10AM-7PM, SATURDAY 10AM-6PM, SUNDAY 12PM-5-PM. ------------We appreciate you for considering CAR CENTRAL! ----------------We process all applications with any type of credit! $0 DOWN PAYMENT AT 4.99 % O.A.C!!------------------------ GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT all welcome!---------------CREDIT BUILDING PROGRAM AVAILABLE!------------------------All of our vehicles go through a pre-inspection before being advertised to make sure you get a quality vehicle.---------------------------- Exceptional customer service has been and always will be our top priority because here at Car Central your satisfaction is our success.  -------------------------------We love trade-ins! Drive in and we will be happy to appraise your vehicle and give you top dollars.--------------------- For peace of mind we also have a variety of warranty options and gap insurance.------------------- All vehicles can be certified for $699! If not, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable not e-tested and not certified. --------------Please call us at 647-618-4646 for more information!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Trip Computer
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Central

2012 Volkswagen GTI
 133,107 KM
$11,487 + tax & lic
2014 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 170,757 KM
$8,987 + tax & lic
2010 Jeep Wrangler U...
 247,500 KM
$15,487 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Central

Car Central

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

Call Dealer

647-618-XXXX

(click to show)

647-618-4646

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory