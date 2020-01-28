Menu
2012 GMC Terrain

SLE-1

Watch This Vehicle

2012 GMC Terrain

SLE-1

Location

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

$8,100

+ taxes & licensing

  • 152,139KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4540299
  • VIN: 2GKALMEK9C6157460
Exterior Colour
Quick Silver Metallic (Silver)
Interior Colour
Jet Black/Light Titanium (AFB)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Certified!!! 2012 GMC TERRAIN FWD automatic transmission, very well maintained, drives amazing, fully loaded, A/C, power windows,power locks, back up camera and much more.. CONDITION MATTERS !!

CARFAX IS PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE WE SELL!

GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, FINANCING AVAILABLE FROM 3.9%

Selling price fully Certified $8100 + HST

EXTENDED WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE UP TO 3 YEARS WITH $5000 PER CLAIM.

COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER

Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341

WWW.SWCARSALES.CA TO SEE OTHER INVENTORY
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Driver information centre -inc: personalization & vehicle info
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
  • 3.23 axle ratio
  • 2-way passenger manual front seat adjuster
  • Outside temperature in radio display
  • Rear vision camera -inc: display in radio screen
  • XM satellite radio -inc: digital sound quality w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply*
  • Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard
  • Steering column, tilt and telescopic
  • Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
  • Defogger, rear window
  • Steering wheel, audio controls
  • Theft deterrent, anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation
  • Map pockets, front seatback, driver and front passenger
  • Console, centre, includes armrest, 2 cupholders and concealed storage
  • Power windows, express down, all 4 windows
  • Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area
  • Glove box, non-locking
  • Antenna, roof mounted
  • Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, front reading, centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area
  • Cup holders, 2 front in centre console, 2 in rear centre armrest, 1 bottle holder in each door
  • Ambient lighting on cupholders, centre stack surround and deep centre console
  • Rear seat armrest, with cupholders
  • Visor, dual with illuminated vanity mirror
  • Mirror, inside rearview auto dimming
  • Door handles, body colour
  • Spare tire, compact spare
  • Liftgate, manual rear liftgate, with fixed glass
  • Rocker mouldings, charcoal lower
  • Glass, Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
  • Tires, P235/60R-17 all season blackwall
  • Fascia, body colour
  • Glass, deep tinted, rear door, quarter glass and rear glass
  • Chrome accents, headlamps, side windows and liftgate
  • Grille, charcoal with chrome surround
  • Mirrors, body colour, heated, power adjustable, manual folding with blind spot mirror
  • Fog lights, front halogen
  • Lights, halogen projector low beam with automatic lamp control
  • Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
  • Child security rear door locks, power -inc: instrument panel switch
  • Seatbelts, rear, 3-point, all seating positions
  • Air bags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags -inc: passenger sensing system
  • Air bags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain with rollover protection
  • Air bags, driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact, seat mounted
  • Engine block heater -inc: thermostatically controlled cord set
  • Battery, 525 CCA with rundown protection
  • Brake system, power, 4 wheel disc brakes with ABS, panic assist and hill hold-assist
  • Engine coolant, Dex Cool extended life
  • Exhaust system, stainless steel, single
  • Stabilizer bars, front and rear
  • Suspension system, soft ride suspension
  • Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg
  • Engine, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT direct injection (DI)
  • Generator, 120 amp
  • Dinghy towable, all 4 wheels on the ground
  • Rear seating, Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: 20cm sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline
  • Climate control, front manual controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
  • Steering, electric variable assist power, rack and pinion
  • Speakers, 6 speaker, 80-watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, A pillar mounted tweeters
  • Bluetooth for phone -inc: cell phone connectivity using vehicle audio system, microphone, voice recognition & controls
  • Wheels, 17" x 7" (406 mm x 165 mm) painted aluminum
  • Seating, 4-way driver, manual fore/aft, power up/down/lumbar
  • Wipers and washers, front windshield, 3 speed with variable delay -inc: mist & wash, rear intermittent w/washer
  • Instrumentation, speedometer, tachometer, odometer, trip odometer, coolant temperature, and fuel gauge

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

