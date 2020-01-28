Certified!!! 2012 GMC TERRAIN FWD automatic transmission, very well maintained, drives amazing, fully loaded, A/C, power windows,power locks, back up camera and much more.. CONDITION MATTERS !!



Convenience Cruise Control

Driver information centre -inc: personalization & vehicle info Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Additional Features Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions

3.23 axle ratio

2-way passenger manual front seat adjuster

Outside temperature in radio display

Rear vision camera -inc: display in radio screen

XM satellite radio -inc: digital sound quality w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply*

Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard

Steering column, tilt and telescopic

Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer

Defogger, rear window

Steering wheel, audio controls

Theft deterrent, anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation

Map pockets, front seatback, driver and front passenger

Console, centre, includes armrest, 2 cupholders and concealed storage

Power windows, express down, all 4 windows

Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area

Glove box, non-locking

Antenna, roof mounted

Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, front reading, centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area

Cup holders, 2 front in centre console, 2 in rear centre armrest, 1 bottle holder in each door

Ambient lighting on cupholders, centre stack surround and deep centre console

Rear seat armrest, with cupholders

Visor, dual with illuminated vanity mirror

Mirror, inside rearview auto dimming

Door handles, body colour

Spare tire, compact spare

Liftgate, manual rear liftgate, with fixed glass

Rocker mouldings, charcoal lower

Glass, Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows

Tires, P235/60R-17 all season blackwall

Fascia, body colour

Glass, deep tinted, rear door, quarter glass and rear glass

Chrome accents, headlamps, side windows and liftgate

Grille, charcoal with chrome surround

Mirrors, body colour, heated, power adjustable, manual folding with blind spot mirror

Fog lights, front halogen

Lights, halogen projector low beam with automatic lamp control

Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters

Child security rear door locks, power -inc: instrument panel switch

Seatbelts, rear, 3-point, all seating positions

Air bags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags -inc: passenger sensing system

Air bags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain with rollover protection

Air bags, driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact, seat mounted

Engine block heater -inc: thermostatically controlled cord set

Battery, 525 CCA with rundown protection

Brake system, power, 4 wheel disc brakes with ABS, panic assist and hill hold-assist

Engine coolant, Dex Cool extended life

Exhaust system, stainless steel, single

Stabilizer bars, front and rear

Suspension system, soft ride suspension

Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg

Engine, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT direct injection (DI)

Generator, 120 amp

Dinghy towable, all 4 wheels on the ground

Rear seating, Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: 20cm sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline

Climate control, front manual controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts

Steering, electric variable assist power, rack and pinion

Speakers, 6 speaker, 80-watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, A pillar mounted tweeters

Bluetooth for phone -inc: cell phone connectivity using vehicle audio system, microphone, voice recognition & controls

Wheels, 17" x 7" (406 mm x 165 mm) painted aluminum

Seating, 4-way driver, manual fore/aft, power up/down/lumbar

Wipers and washers, front windshield, 3 speed with variable delay -inc: mist & wash, rear intermittent w/washer

Instrumentation, speedometer, tachometer, odometer, trip odometer, coolant temperature, and fuel gauge

