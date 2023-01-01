2012 Honda Civic

$15,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 4 , 2 5 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10041429

10041429 Stock #: U25637

U25637 VIN: 2HGFB2F54CH009904

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alabaster Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # U25637

Mileage 154,254 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Digital clock Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Power Sunroof Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Convenience Intermittent Wipers Safety Power Brakes DUAL AIRBAG Additional Features Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.