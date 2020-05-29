2012 Honda Pilot

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Child Safety Door Locks

3-point rear seatbelts

Front side curtain airbags

Dual front airbags

Front crumple zones

Front side airbags Power Options Power Windows

Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

Front Floor Mats

Intermittent rear wiper

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Variable intermittent front wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Compass

Trip Computer

Video Remote Control Exterior Alloy Wheels

Roof Rack

Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog lights Trim Leather upholstery

Leather shift knob trim Windows rear window defogger

Rear Privacy Glass Comfort Automatic climate control

Heated Passenger Seat

Cargo Area Light

Adjustable front headrests

Ambient Lighting

Dual front air conditioning zones

Air filtration

Front overhead console Seating Heated Driver Seat

Additional Features WIRELESS HEADPHONES

4-Wheel ABS

SURROUND SOUND

Rear Stabilizer Bar

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Front stabilizer bar

digital odometer

Front Reading Lights

REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL

Front assist handle

Rearview Camera System

Front cupholders

Radio data system

Cylinder Deactivation

Braking Assist

Leather steering wheel trim

Adjustable rear headrests

Dual Tip Exhaust

Heated Side Mirrors

FRONT PARKING SENSORS

Front Seatbelt Pretensioners

speed sensitive volume control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Door courtesy lights

Conversation mirror

Rearview monitor

Leather door trim

3-point front seatbelts

Class III Trailer Hitch

4.31 Axle Ratio

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Trailer Wiring

10 total speakers

Multi-function display

Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor

2-stage unlocking doors

Hill holder control

Real time traffic

115V POWER OUTLET(S)

BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK

CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE

CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL

DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS

HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA

KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE

LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS

OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION

POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS

SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS

TACHOMETER GAUGE

2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS

AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS

CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL

FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS

LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS

MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY

PRE-WIRED FOR PHONE PHONE

UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION

FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE

MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS

ALARM WITH REMOTE ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM

AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS

HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS

RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS

VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING

REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS

DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS

6 DISC IN-DASH CD

2 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS

3 THIRD ROW HEADRESTS

3-POINT THIRD ROW SEATBELTS

1 SUBWOOFER

ONE-TOUCH OPEN/CLOSE MOONROOF / SUNROOF

MP3 AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT

FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING

MANUAL FLIP-UP LIFTGATE WINDOW

HARD DRIVE NAVIGATION SYSTEM

CHROME BODY SIDE MOLDINGS

4 PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS

SINGLE REAR AIR CONDITIONING ZONES

SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADE

SEPARATE REAR AUDIO

THIRD ROW REAR VENTS

DVD PLAYER VIDEO SYSTEM

FRONT MUDGUARDS

REAR VIDEO MONITOR LOCATION

SPLIT THIRD ROW SEAT FOLDING

15GB HARD DRIVE

650 WATTS

