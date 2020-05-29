Menu
$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

Canada's Motors Place

705-728-2277

2012 Honda Pilot

2012 Honda Pilot

TOURING | LOADED | NAVI | DVD | 7 PSNGR

2012 Honda Pilot

TOURING | LOADED | NAVI | DVD | 7 PSNGR

Location

Canada's Motors Place

306 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

705-728-2277

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 253,099KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5136599
  • Stock #: 1430
  • VIN: 5FNYF4H94CB504486
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

2012 HONDA PILOT TOURING 4WD w/ 253,099 km!!! 3.5L V6 ENGINE | GORGEOUS in BLACK ON BLACK | 7 PASSENGER | NAVIGATION | BLUETOOTH | AUX INPUT | HEATED SEATS | DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL | SUNROOF | REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT | SAT RADIO | VERY CLEAN
Honda is always Reliable, Low Maintenance & GREAT ON GAS !!!! What else can you ask for ?!!! How about a GREAT DEAL !!!! BOOK YOUR DRIVE TODAY and let us know if we are not the lowest prices in Ontario :))) We are Canada's Motors Place. CALL NOW 1-705-728-2277 *** FINANCING AVAILABLE

***Certification available for $649. If not certified the vehicle is considered unfit - Not drivable, Not Certified.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • 3-point rear seatbelts
  • Front side curtain airbags
  • Dual front airbags
  • Front crumple zones
  • Front side airbags
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • Front Floor Mats
  • Intermittent rear wiper
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Video Remote Control
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Rack
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lights
Trim
  • Leather upholstery
  • Leather shift knob trim
Windows
  • rear window defogger
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Automatic climate control
  • Heated Passenger Seat
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Adjustable front headrests
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
  • Air filtration
  • Front overhead console
Seating
  • Heated Driver Seat
Additional Features
  • WIRELESS HEADPHONES
  • 4-Wheel ABS
  • SURROUND SOUND
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • digital odometer
  • Front Reading Lights
  • REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL
  • Front assist handle
  • Rearview Camera System
  • Front cupholders
  • Radio data system
  • Cylinder Deactivation
  • Braking Assist
  • Leather steering wheel trim
  • Adjustable rear headrests
  • Dual Tip Exhaust
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • FRONT PARKING SENSORS
  • Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Door courtesy lights
  • Conversation mirror
  • Rearview monitor
  • Leather door trim
  • 3-point front seatbelts
  • Class III Trailer Hitch
  • 4.31 Axle Ratio
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Trailer Wiring
  • 10 total speakers
  • Multi-function display
  • Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Hill holder control
  • Real time traffic
  • 115V POWER OUTLET(S)
  • BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
  • CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
  • CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
  • DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
  • HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
  • KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
  • LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
  • OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
  • POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
  • SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS
  • TACHOMETER GAUGE
  • 2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
  • AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
  • CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
  • FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
  • LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
  • MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
  • PRE-WIRED FOR PHONE PHONE
  • UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
  • FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
  • MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
  • ALARM WITH REMOTE ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
  • AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
  • HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
  • RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
  • VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
  • REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS
  • DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
  • 6 DISC IN-DASH CD
  • 2 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
  • 3 THIRD ROW HEADRESTS
  • 3-POINT THIRD ROW SEATBELTS
  • 1 SUBWOOFER
  • ONE-TOUCH OPEN/CLOSE MOONROOF / SUNROOF
  • MP3 AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
  • FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
  • MANUAL FLIP-UP LIFTGATE WINDOW
  • HARD DRIVE NAVIGATION SYSTEM
  • CHROME BODY SIDE MOLDINGS
  • 4 PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
  • SINGLE REAR AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
  • SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADE
  • SEPARATE REAR AUDIO
  • THIRD ROW REAR VENTS
  • DVD PLAYER VIDEO SYSTEM
  • FRONT MUDGUARDS
  • REAR VIDEO MONITOR LOCATION
  • SPLIT THIRD ROW SEAT FOLDING
  • 15GB HARD DRIVE
  • 650 WATTS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada's Motors Place

Canada's Motors Place

306 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

705-728-2277

