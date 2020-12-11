Menu
2012 Hyundai Sonata

164,420 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

705-252-2886

2012 Hyundai Sonata

2012 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn 2.0T Auto

2012 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn 2.0T Auto

Location

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

93 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3A7

705-252-2886

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

164,420KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6308937
  • Stock #: 9284
  • VIN: 5NPEC4AB6CH319284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 9284
  • Mileage 164,420 KM

Vehicle Description

**2012 HYUNDAI SONATA LIMITED**


**FULLY LOADED**


**ALLOY WHEELS**


**SUNROOF**


**LEATHER SEATS**


**POWER SEATS**


**PUSH START**


 


** Professionally Detailed .


 We finance! We not only sell vehicles, we build relationships!

Don’t dream it. Drive it!


 


 2 Locations to Serve you:


SIMPLE AUTO SALES AND SERVICES LTD.


2829 Derry Rd E.,                                                                     93 Bradford St.


Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5                                                          Barrie, ON  L4N 3A7 


905-956-7800                                                                          705-252-2886


 


 


 


 


 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof/Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Automatic Headlight
Leather Steering Wheels

