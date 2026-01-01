Menu
Account
Sign In
Special Purpose, 4WD 4dr Laredo, 5-Speed Automatic w/manual shift, Gas V6 3.6L/220

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

220,240 KM

Details Description Features

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Watch This Vehicle
14406753

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

  1. 14406753
  2. 14406753
  3. 14406753
  4. 14406753
  5. 14406753
  6. 14406753
  7. 14406753
  8. 14406753
  9. 14406753
  10. 14406753
  11. 14406753
  12. 14406753
  13. 14406753
  14. 14406753
  15. 14406753
  16. 14406753
  17. 14406753
  18. 14406753
  19. 14406753
  20. 14406753
  21. 14406753
  22. 14406753
  23. 14406753
  24. 14406753
  25. 14406753
  26. 14406753
  27. 14406753
  28. 14406753
  29. 14406753
  30. 14406753
  31. 14406753
  32. 14406753
  33. 14406753
Contact Seller

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
220,240KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFAG4CC196028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Interior
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 220,240 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Purpose, 4WD 4dr Laredo, 5-Speed Automatic w/manual shift, Gas V6 3.6L/220

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Temporary spare tire
18" x 8.0" aluminum wheels

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.09 axle ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
P265/60R18 all-season on/off road BSW tires
3.6L VVT V6 ENGINE (STD)
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
BLACK INTERIOR PREMIUM LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH -inc: USB port auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone
COMMANDVIEW DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: rearward opening front panel fixed rear panel sunshade
Requires Subscription
26X LAREDO CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 5-speed auto trans 180-amp alternator 18" x 8.0" aluminum wheels P265/60R18 all-season on/off road BSW tires media centre 430 w/AM/FM stereo CD/DVD/MP3 player 28GB hard driv...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo for sale in Barrie, ON
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 220,240 KM $9,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chrysler 300 300 TOURING L for sale in Barrie, ON
2022 Chrysler 300 300 TOURING L 104,958 KM $24,996 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Dodge Durango GT for sale in Barrie, ON
2022 Dodge Durango GT 69,437 KM $37,996 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-702-XXXX

(click to show)

705-702-5069

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-702-5069

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee