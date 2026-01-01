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2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
220,240KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFAG4CC196028
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Interior
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 220,240 KM
Vehicle Description
Special Purpose, 4WD 4dr Laredo, 5-Speed Automatic w/manual shift, Gas V6 3.6L/220
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Temporary spare tire
18" x 8.0" aluminum wheels
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.09 axle ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
P265/60R18 all-season on/off road BSW tires
3.6L VVT V6 ENGINE (STD)
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
BLACK INTERIOR PREMIUM LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH -inc: USB port auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone
COMMANDVIEW DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: rearward opening front panel fixed rear panel sunshade
Requires Subscription
26X LAREDO CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 5-speed auto trans 180-amp alternator 18" x 8.0" aluminum wheels P265/60R18 all-season on/off road BSW tires media centre 430 w/AM/FM stereo CD/DVD/MP3 player 28GB hard driv...
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Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
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705-702-XXXX(click to show)
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-702-5069
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee