2012 Mazda MAZDA3

138,743 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

705-252-2886

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Gx

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Gx

Location

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

93 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3A7

705-252-2886

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

138,743KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6491164
  • Stock #: 1354
  • VIN: JM1BL1UF1C1571354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1354
  • Mileage 138,743 KM

Vehicle Description

**2012 Mazda3**


**Excellent condition**


 


** Professionally Detailed .


 We finance! We not only sell vehicles, we build relationships!

Don’t dream it. Drive it!


 


 2 Locations to Serve you:


SIMPLE AUTO SALES AND SERVICES LTD.


2829 Derry Rd E.,                                                                     93 Bradford St.


Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5                                                          Barrie, ON  L4N 3A7 


905-956-7800                                                                          705-252-2886


 


 


 


 


 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

93 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3A7

