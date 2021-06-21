Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

89,585 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Loan Arranger

1-800-403-3225

Contact Seller
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

Location

The Loan Arranger

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

1-800-403-3225

  1. 7457057
  2. 7457057
  3. 7457057
  4. 7457057
  5. 7457057
  6. 7457057
  7. 7457057
  8. 7457057
  9. 7457057
  10. 7457057
  11. 7457057
  12. 7457057
  13. 7457057
  14. 7457057
  15. 7457057
  16. 7457057
  17. 7457057
  18. 7457057
  19. 7457057
  20. 7457057
  21. 7457057
  22. 7457057
  23. 7457057
  24. 7457057
  25. 7457057
  26. 7457057
  27. 7457057
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

89,585KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7457057
  • Stock #: 23535A
  • VIN: JM1BL1V73C1667364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,585 KM

Vehicle Description

100% approval based on income and ability to pay. O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
CUP HOLDERS
Interval wipers
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
Cloth Upholstery
mp3 ready

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Loan Arranger

2019 Acura TLX
 87,819 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Honda Accord
 113,580 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Honda CR-V
 153,585 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Loan Arranger

The Loan Arranger

The Loan Arranger

Barrie

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

Call Dealer

1-800-403-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-403-3225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory